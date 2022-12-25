SOKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 25, 2022--
Lightnix Inc. (2-3-9 Takasago, Soka-shi, Saitama Prefecture; CEO: Shosuke Kiba) has decided to participate as a partner company in "Innovation Infusion Japan” ("i2.JP"; Website: https://www.i2jp.net/en/index.html ), an initiative sponsored by AstraZeneca K.K. (Kita-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka Prefecture; President: Takafumi Horii).
i2.JP is a new initiative that promotes open innovations in the healthcare field. Its goal is to contribute to next-generation healthcare through partnerships with companies, academia, and government.
Lightnix seeks to create innovations in healthcare through the development of intradermal vaccine injection devices and other new drug delivery methods.
By leveraging its strengths in this field, the company aims to resolve healthcare issues related to vaccine and drug delivery in partnership with both the public and private sectors, including the healthcare sector and industries worldwide participating in i2.JP.
