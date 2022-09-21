NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--
Lili, the leading financial one-stop-shop for small business owners, combining banking, tax management and accounting software into one, easy-to-use platform, today announced the launch of “Lili Academy,” the first and only comprehensive guide to running a small business. Research shows that while the majority of recent college grads plan to pursue entrepreneurship, the majority of graduate programs don’t provide a guide to lifestyle obstacles: things like navigating paternity leave, maintaining positive mental health, taking vacations, and more. In tandem with The Academy, Lili has revamped its banking, tax, money transfer, invoicing, and expense report features within the app.
“Small businesses are a vital artery in our ever evolving economy, yet are underserved and underrepresented by traditional financial platforms,” said Lilac Bar David, co-founder & CEO of Lili. “We are proud to position our brand to solve the pain points of over 32 million small businesses in America face with their banking providers. The last two years have ushered in a new rise of small businesses in America, and Lili is poised to provide the consolidated banking tools they need to succeed.”
Lili Academy was born out of the need for better small business and freelance education in America. Today, neither universities nor institutions provide the infrastructure to support this career and lifestyle choice, even though it’s projected that 17 million new small businesses will be formed in 2022, a third consecutive record year (Intuit New Business Insights Report). Almost two-thirds (62%) of Gen Z claim to have either started or intend to start a small business this year ( WP Engine and the Center for Generational Kinetics). With young American workers leading the charge, Lili is helping entrepreneurs learn about and operate their new businesses.
Lili Academy includes 10 unique learning modules for Lili users, all accessible via short form, digestible video content. These modules feature lessons on:
- Taxes. Lili helps you better prepare and optimize your tax liability
- Healthcare. Lili teaches you how to access professional healthcare
- Working from home. Lili teaches you how to achieve an optimal work-life balance, practical workspace, and tax-saving tips.
- Social Media Marketing and Instagram Advertising. Lili helps teach the basics of how to utilize social media for your business
- SEO and SEM. Lili provides “tips and tricks” for utilizing SEO and SEM to enhance your business search rankings
- Registering a Business. Lili breaks down the alphabet soup of defining a business: an LLC, DBA, and more
To see all that Lili Academy has to offer, visit: https://lili.co/lili-academy
These modules have supported Lili users like Cassie Holt, a mental health therapist and small business owner, in managing the struggles of entrepreneurship. “Jumping into being a business owner was scary, and chaotic,” said Holt. “Lili has helped to take some of the stress out of that balance that I'm trying to find. It’s like having a bookkeeper and having an assistant, all in one spot. With Lili, I would never, ever, go back to a full time job.”
“This revamp comes in tandem with a growing shift in the future of work in America over the past two years,” said Bar David. “Workers today are more empowered, and more motivated to be their own boss and begin their small business journey. Lili provides all aspiring entrepreneurs the tools and resources they need to implement their lofty ambitions into practice.”
About Lili
Lili was named one of the top 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World 2022 by Fast Company. By combining a checking account with technology to save on taxes and accounting software, Lili is an all-in-one banking app designed to save time and money for anyone who runs a business on their own. Led by serial entrepreneurs with 20 years of fintech experience, CEO Lilac Bar David and CTO Liran Zelkha, Lili is backed by Group 11, Foundation Capital, AltaIR Capital, Primary Venture Partners, Torch Capital, Target Global and Zeev Ventures. Founded in 2019, Lili is headquartered in New York and serves customers in all 50 states. Banking services are provided by Choice Financial Group Inc., a Member FDIC. To learn more, visit lili.co.
