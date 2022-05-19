NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 19, 2022--
Lili, the all-in-one banking app designed for freelance workers and small business owners, announced today the hiring of Deepesh Jain, the company’s CFO and COO. Deepesh joins with over 20 years of experience in banking and fintech, most recently as the Head of Capital Markets for Sunlight Financial. Prior to Sunlight, he was the Head of Treasury and Funding for Kabbage, where he was responsible for all funding, liquidity, balance sheet management, bank relationships, cash management and tax along with overseeing the securitization program, corporate credit, private credit facilities and asset sales.
Deepesh also brings a wealth of traditional banking experience from his time at Capital One and Barclays. Deepesh’s hire strengthens Lili’s position as the category-leader in banking services, creating a fully integrated ecosystem that provides banking and accounting support to anyone who runs a business on their own, allowing Lili’s users to focus on what matters most - running their business.
“From my previous roles, I deeply understand the pain points that 30M small business owners in the U.S. struggle with every day. I’m thrilled to join a company with unlimited growth potential with an excellent product roadmap trajectory. Lili is operating in a whitespace. There aren’t many financial services companies committed to serving and educating the next generation of America’s workforce. We’re really just getting started,” Jain said.
At Lili, Deepesh will be responsible for day-to-day financial operations and management. Research shows that more small businesses today need loans and access to credit. Over the coming year, Deepesh will lead Lili’s growth into lending and payments, expanding Lili’s suite of tools and products to its customer base.
“We are thrilled to welcome Deepesh, bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to the executive team. We built Lili to support an entire generation of workers, encouraging them on their financial journey to become the great innovators of tomorrow. With new products on the horizon, both on the banking offering and our productivity tools, our goal is to build an even more thorough one-stop shop for small business owners,” Lilac Bar David, co-founder and CEO of Lili, said.
Lili is reinventing banking for the modern workforce. Freelancers, self-employed workers, and small businesses are the backbone of America’s new economy, yet they remain largely underserved by traditional banks or charged expensive fees. This is reflective of the future of the workforce, as 50% of Gen Z freelanced in 2021, and today, full-time employees are quitting their 9-to-5 jobs at unprecedented rates. Lili’s commitment to creating approachable educational content and telling compelling stories around the small business experience in America provides impactful insights to the industry.
About Lili
Lili was named one of the top 50 Most Innovative Companies in the World 2022 by Fast Company. By combining a checking account with technology to save on taxes and accounting software, Lili is an all-in-one mobile banking app designed to save time and money for anyone who runs a business on their own. Led by serial entrepreneurs with 20 years of fintech experience, CEO Lilac Bar David and CTO Liran Zelkha, Lili is backed by Group 11, Foundation Capital, AltaIR Capital, Primary Venture Partners, Torch Capital, Target Global and Zeev Ventures. Founded in 2019, Lili is headquartered in New York and serves customers in all 50 states. Banking services are provided by Choice Financial Group Inc., a Member FDIC. To learn more, visit lili.co.
