Limit Break, a Web3 gaming company and pioneer of the free-to-own NFT model, unveils an innovative way for investors and the crypto-curious to join the Limit Break crypto community. Limit Break is giving the public the opportunity to be part of the digital collectible revolution through its free NFT whitelist to obtain the Dragon Digital Collection. This launch follows the recent Genesis and Heroes launches late last year and comes in advance of the official release of the Dragon Digital Collection during its DigiDaigaku commercial at Super Bowl LVII.
Limit Break will mint a limited supply of Dragon NFTs in the LARGEST MINTING EVENT ever, by showcasing an interactive TV ad on the most watched televised program in the world, the Super Bowl.
Powered by Limit Break, DigiDaigaku is a digital collectible series of anime-style characters that introduced the new “free-to-own” gaming model to the world.
“Limit Break’s free-to-own NFT model is literally game-changing, and these asset releases are key moments building up to our upcoming Super Bowl commercial,” said Gabe Leydon, Limit Break’s CEO. “Whether you are an existing fan or new to our community, we encourage everyone to participate in the free release of this Dragon NFT collection when the ad airs February 12 th.”
Over the past three months, Limit Break has developed nine highly sought after NFT collections - Genesis, Spirits, Castaways Adventure Key, Hero, EtherOrcs Adventure Key, Dark Spirits, Dark Hero Spirits, Villain Potions, Super Villain Potions and Masked Villains.
On January 24, 2023, Limit Break announced a limited time, free mint whitelist opportunity, as part of the company’s Super Bowl LVII NFT Dragon event. If you’ve missed your opportunity, then you will need to act when Limit Break airs its 30-second, interactive ad during the Super Bowl LVII broadcast on February 12, offering free digital collectibles to a limited number of lucky viewers. This marks the first time an NFT developer has purchased a Super Bowl ad. If you missed the pre-Super Bowl whitelist contest, be sure to watch the Super Bowl and have your phone ready.
DigiDaigaku and Limit Break will also be making regular updates around its digital collectible efforts via Twitter ( @GabrielLeydon, @DigiDaigaku and @LimitBreak ).
