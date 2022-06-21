RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 21, 2022--
Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) has appointed Amber Williams, CFA, senior vice president and head of Client Investment Strategies, to lead Corporate Sustainability as the Chief Sustainability Officer, Lincoln announced today.
Williams’ elevated responsibilities come as the Investments and Risk organization welcomes Sustainability within its purview – a move that aligns Lincoln’s structure with its long-term strategic business plan being driven by newly appointed CEO Ellen Cooper.
In her newly expanded role, Williams will be responsible for overseeing Lincoln’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts and disclosures, guiding the continuous improvement of the environmental impact of company operations, advocating for and supporting the integration of ESG priorities across business areas and encouraging a sustainability mindset across the enterprise.
As one organization led by Jayson Bronchetti, EVP, Chief Investment Officer and head of Risk and Sustainability, uniting the Investments, Risk and Sustainability function at Lincoln is the latest step in helping to achieve Bronchetti’s – and Cooper’s – vision for this growing team: To be the most highly regarded provider of multidisciplinary value creation, preservation and support to enable Lincoln’s enterprise partners to achieve their objectives, deliver value to customers and collectively maximize long-term shareholder value.
“Our multidisciplinary team reflects the fact that we represent a collection of unique but complementary disciplines, each of which is critically important to our long-term investment philosophy and Lincoln’s overarching business strategy,” says Bronchetti. “Amber has proven time and again her ability to plan for and execute innovative strategies to help meet our long-term goals, and I am confident she will demonstrate that same passion and perseverance as she leads the charge in educating, advocating for and supporting our ESG efforts to further elevate the company as a highly trusted advisor and partner to employees, shareholders and Lincoln’s Board of Directors.”
Since joining Lincoln in 2019, Williams has grown the Client Investment Strategies team, expanding its reach across Lincoln’s distribution channels and among client-facing professionals in support of Lincoln's business lines. She and her team are responsible for establishing a differentiated thought leadership program that maximizes the value of Lincoln's unique multi-manager platform.
Prior to Lincoln, Williams spent much of her career at Nationwide Investment Management Group in a variety of investment product management and investment consulting roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, she served as Head of Product Management, where she was responsible for building and leading a team dedicated to strengthening the quality of investment support to internal partners and financial advisors across Nationwide’s investment products, driving funds related initiatives, and leading regulatory initiatives.
Williams holds a B.A. in Accounting from the University of Phoenix, is a member of the CFA Society of Philadelphia, and holds her Series 6, Series 7 and Series 24 securities licenses.
Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, approximately 16 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $308 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2022. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good and ranks among Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, we are included on transparency benchmarking tools such as the Corporate Equality Index, the Disability Equality Index and the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. Committed to providing our employees with flexible work arrangements, we were named to FlexJobs’ list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2022. With a long and rich legacy of acting ethically, telling the truth and speaking up for what is right, Lincoln was recognized as one of Ethisphere’s 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies®. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.
