Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”), a global, full-service real estate firm, today announced that Maria Stamolis has been appointed as Chief Investment Officer and Head of Investment Management. In this role, Ms. Stamolis oversees the company’s investment activity across its global portfolio, which currently comprises approximately $3 billion in assets under management invested in over $6 billion in assets for separately managed pension fund portfolios. She is also responsible for broadening Lincoln’s relationships and offerings with institutional investors.
Lincoln’s Co-Chief Executive Officers David Binswanger and Clay Duvall shared in a joint statement: “With institutional investor demand for real estate increasing significantly in recent years, there is substantial focus on the growth of our investment management business. Maria has a long track record of success in launching and managing both debt and equity platforms and portfolios across a broad spectrum of real estate property types, and we are thrilled to add such a high-caliber leader to our team to drive the growth of a critical part of our business.”
Ms. Stamolis brings over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate to her role at Lincoln. She joins the company after 16 years at Canyon Partners, where she most recently served as Partner and Co-Head of Real Estate. At Canyon, Ms. Stamolis contributed significantly to the growth of the company’s real estate investment platform, helping to oversee approximately $5.5 billion of debt and equity capital across two hundred transactions over the last 10 years.
Additionally, Ms. Stamolis was integral to establishing the real estate emerging manager platform, the Canyon Catalyst Fund, in partnership with the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (“CalPERS”). The fund invested across commercial real estate product types in the Western U.S. alongside early-stage, high-performing emerging managers within a framework of mentorship.
Prior to Canyon Partners, Ms. Stamolis held senior roles at real estate firms Karney Management Company and R+B Realty Group/Oakwood Worldwide. She began her career as a project manager for the developer center for Housing Partnerships in New York City, going on to serve as a portfolio manager at both GE Capital and MBL Life Assurance Corporation.
“I am honored to join the Lincoln team as the company embarks on its next-generation growth plan while building on its long-standing history of success,” said Ms. Stamolis. “Lincoln has deep roots and significant relationships across the real estate landscape, and I am thrilled about the opportunity to lead the growth of its investment management platform.”
In addition to Ms. Stamolis’ appointment as CIO, three additional senior executives will join Lincoln’s investment management team. Vernon Chin, Senior Managing Director; Rob Bilse, Managing Director; and Carly Marano, Director, collectively have more than 50 years of experience in capital markets and investment management, and they will contribute to fundraising and the development of asset management strategies, as well as transaction activity. Mr. Chin and Ms. Marano worked extensively with Ms. Stamolis at Canyon Partners and were key members overseeing the CalPERS emerging manager program, as well as investment management more broadly. Mr. Bilse previously served as Director and Head of Capital Markets at PATRIZIA Property, where he led the North American business and brand strategy.
The growth of Lincoln’s investment team follows the appointment of David Binswanger and Clay Duvall as co-CEOs. Both Mr. Binswanger and Mr. Duvall, each of whom have spent their careers at Lincoln, were elevated from their previous roles as Senior Executive Vice President of Lincoln West and Executive Vice President of Finance, respectively.
About Lincoln Property Company
Lincoln Property Company (“Lincoln”) is one of the nation’s largest diversified real estate companies with thirty-five offices across the globe. Founded in 1965, Lincoln manages a portfolio of over $94 billion in assets under management, including $22 billion in acquisitions and development and more than 433 million square feet of commercial space on behalf of third-party institutional clients. The company manages, leases, develops, and invests in office, life science, retail, industrial, data center, production studio and mixed-used properties throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. Since 2018, Lincoln has acquired and developed more than $22 billion in commercial projects. For more information, visit: https://www.lpc.com.
