Linden Lazarus, CEO & Founder of vintage watch retailer, Oliver and Clarke, becomes the youngest member of renowned foundation, The Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG).
Lazarus received the invitation from The GPHG on February 9 th of this year to be a part of the 2023 academy. On March 1 st, he was officially accepted into the academy. His role at the foundation will be to vote on the most poignant modern watch releases of the year and to attend the GPHG event in Switzerland in November 2023.
Linden Lazarus shares, “It’s an honor to be a part of the 2023 academy for The Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG). As the youngest member of the academy, it is a privilege for my experience and knowledge to be credited within such a prestigious foundation. To be amongst the most experienced individuals in the world of watchmaking, I’m excited to be a part of the vote and experience this special event.”
Created in 2001, the main purpose of the Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) is to put a spotlight on the most remarkable modern-day creations and to reward the world of watchmaking. Since 2020, the GPHG has grown its area of promotion with the creation of an “Academy.” The Academy invites the most experienced men and women who believe in the power of watchmaking to take part in the various stages of watch selection. The GPHG is known as the “Oscars” of watchmaking and a once in a lifetime experience.
Linden Lazarus is now amongst the invited experienced individuals of the Academy. Oliver and Clarke was founded in 2018 by then 15-year-old Lazarus in his school dorm room. Created on the principles of bringing highly curated unique timepieces to the market for a reasonable price, Oliver and Clarke was founded due to the inaccessibility of high priced and rare “one-of-a-kind” vintage timepieces. Oliver and Clarke is committed to changing that. Lazarus sources the rare timepieces from collectors that have bought from Oliver and Clarke before, including watch traders, original owners, tradeshows, estate / garage sales, auctions, online consignments, and through word of mouth, amongst others.
One of the ways Linden forecasts trends for the watches he sells is by pulling inspiration from watch trade shows where his luxury brands showcase their latest novelties. With Geneva Watch Days 2023 around the corner, Linden and fellow watch enthusiasts celebrate the world of watchmaking as the CEO of Oliver and Clarke continuously sharpens his knowledge of the luxury watch industry and applies it towards his growing business.
ABOUT LINDEN LAZARUS
Linden Lazarus is the CEO & founder of Oliver and Clarke a U.S. based one-of-a-kind luxury vintage watch retailer. Lazarus was born in Sarasota, Florida, but spent most of his childhood on the East Coast in Stamford, Connecticut. During a trip to London with his father Linden skipped the typical tourist sites and spent days scouring the Burlington Arcade where he would discover his passion of vintage timepieces. This trip proved to be a defining moment for Linden and the inspiration for his future career.
Not long afterward, he gathered his savings — mostly payments for doing odd jobs, but also the proceeds of collectible baseball card sales that he began at 9 — and bought a 40-millimeter steel and rose gold IWC Ingenieur on eBay for $2,800. A few months later, he sold it for $800 profit. Linden quickly realized his potential in a career and very shortly after founded Oliver and Clarke. After starting out in dealing watches, Linden founded Oliver and Clarke to offer transparency and regulated prices in the inflated world of vintage timepieces. At his young age and with limited funds, Linden was able to create an exceptional evolving collection of watches. “You live with them, get to know them for a period, and then sell them,” Lazarus says.
Oliver and Clarke is founded on the philosophy of offering only the most exquisite and rare examples of vintage watches personally selected by Linden for their extraordinary condition and uniqueness.
Linden Lazarus moved to Los Angeles, California to open his showroom and provide consumers with a unique in-person shopping experience. Linden strives to become the largest dealer in specialized vintage watches, THE retailer of vintage watches.
ABOUT OLIVER AND CLARKE
What makes Oliver and Clarke different from other retailers is the emphasis it puts on quality. Lazarus buys watches based on personal taste and expertise, and ensures that each piece, besides being in excellent condition, has been unaltered and has a rare and special defining aspect. Every Oliver and Clarke customer will come away with an exquisite vintage timepiece and a great experience.
To see the refined selection of Oliver and Clarke timepieces in-person, customers can schedule an appointment at the Los Angeles showroom. The highly covetable watches are also available online at oliverandclarke.com.
