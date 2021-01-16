North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 49F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.