Lindsay Goldberg, a leading private investment firm that focuses on partnering with families, founders, and management teams, is pleased to announce the promotions of Vincent Ley and Ali Nensi to Partner and Winnie Liu to Principal, effective January 1, 2022.
“These promotions reflect the valuable talent and expertise Vince, Ali and Winnie have developed at our firm,” said Alan Goldberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re excited to honor these extraordinary professionals and recognize their contributions and dedication to the firm’s long-term success as well as their own career growth over the years.”
Mr. Ley started at Lindsay Goldberg as an Associate in 2010 and rejoined in 2014 as a Vice President after earning an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business. He is primarily focused on investment activities in the industrials and services sectors and is currently serving on the board of portfolio companies including Amentum and Summit Interconnect.
Mr. Nensi joined Lindsay Goldberg in 2009 as an Associate and returned in 2013 as a Vice President after completing his MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is active in Lindsay Goldberg’s investments in the healthcare sector and currently serves on the board of Galen Mental Health and recently served on the boards of PT Solutions and Women’s Care Enterprises.
Ms. Liu joined Lindsay Goldberg in 2017 as a Vice President after she graduated with her MBA from Harvard Business School.
“We pride ourselves in our team’s ability to establish, nurture and grow relationships with our family and founder-led business partners, which is a skill and quality that Vince, Ali and Winnie have developed and now exemplify,” said Michael Dees, Managing Partner.
Russell Triedman, Managing Partner, added, “The promotion of these investment professionals demonstrates our focus on talent development, which will continue to be a critical component of our ability to deliver compelling returns to our investors.”
“Having all built their private equity careers at Lindsay Goldberg, it has been exciting to watch how they have grown into leadership positions and serve as role models for the broader team,” said Jack Lew, Managing Partner.
About Lindsay Goldberg
Lindsay Goldberg is a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with families, founders and management teams seeking to actively build their businesses. Since 2001, Lindsay Goldberg has raised more than $17 billion of equity capital and has invested in over 50 platform companies and over 250 follow-on opportunities. The firm focuses on a diverse set of industries that have demonstrated resilience across economic cycles, including industrials, business, government and financial services, and healthcare in North America and Western Europe. Lindsay Goldberg takes a relationship driven approach and is supported by its global network of affiliate partners. For more information about Lindsay Goldberg, please visit www.lindsaygoldbergllc.com.
