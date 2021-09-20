CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2021--
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that Brian M. Culley, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 2021 Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference in a fireside chat hosted by Kristen Kluska, Director, Equity Research on September 27 th, 2021 at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.
Interested parties can register to view both the on-demand and live industry presentations on the Events and Presentations section of Lineage’s website. Additional videos are available on the Media page of the Lineage website.
About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs. Lineage’s programs are based on its robust proprietary cell-based therapy platform and associated in-house development and manufacturing capabilities. With this platform Lineage develops and manufactures specialized, terminally differentiated human cells from its pluripotent and progenitor cell starting materials. These differentiated cells are developed to either replace or support cells that are dysfunctional or absent due to degenerative disease or traumatic injury or administered as a means of helping the body mount an effective immune response to cancer. Lineage’s clinical programs are in markets with billion dollar opportunities and include three allogeneic (“off-the-shelf”) product candidates: (i) OpRegen ®, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the developed world; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and (iii) VAC2, an allogeneic dendritic cell therapy produced from Lineage’s VAC technology platform for immuno-oncology and infectious disease, currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the Company on Twitter @LineageCell.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005302/en/
CONTACT: Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. IR
Ioana C. Hone
(ir@lineagecell.com)
(442) 287-8963Solebury Trout IR
Gitanjali Jain Ogawa
(Gogawa@soleburytrout.com)
(646) 378-2949Russo Partners – Media Relations
Nic Johnson or David Schull
Nic.johnson@russopartnersllc.com
David.schull@russopartnersllc.com
(212) 845-4242
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY GENERAL HEALTH GENETICS HEALTH
SOURCE: Lineage Cell Therapeutics
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 09/20/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 09/20/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005302/en