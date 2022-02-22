SINGAPORE & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022--
LingoAce, a Singapore-headquartered global education technology company and leading Mandarin Chinese language learning platform, has shared new findings on the state of learning Mandarin Chinese in the US, the latest study to date.
The survey of 5,000 American parents of children under 18 aimed to get a clear understanding of the foreign language learning market for children, including how children are learning and what factors are influencing their decision to learn Mandarin Chinese. The survey shows the steadily growing market for Chinese learning in the US, yet one that is beset by a shortage of quality teachers and classes offered both in school and as supplemental learning. With less than 1% of US children currently learning Chinese, LingoAce is proud to be making the language more accessible to young learners through its fun and engaging learning experience. You can view the full findings at lingoace.com/marketstudy.
Recognizing the growing demand of K-12 students learning Chinese, including among non-heritage learners, LingoAce has designed a ‘Foundation’ curriculum built specifically for these students, and for children who want to learn but are unable to find sustainable and efficient online resources to meet their needs. In addition to LingoAce’s hallmark certified teachers who can provide real-time feedback, this Foundation curriculum currently focuses on K-6 children who do not have prior exposure or experience with Mandarin, with plans to expand into older grades soon. The curriculum uses the benchmarks and standards of the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Language (ACTFL), and adopts the 5 Step Lesson Plan based on Stanford University’s World Language Program.
Unlike learners from Chinese speaking households, non-heritage learners are at a disadvantage due to not having daily language exposure. Therefore, all of LingoAce’s Foundation program lessons include several review units and the reintroduction of previously taught material. The program begins with everyday topics and is intended to help students build a good foundation for Mandarin Chinese through graduated lesson plans. Within a few weeks, students are expected to know how to greet others, introduce themselves, say thank you and count to ten.
The Foundation curriculum also includes global competence and skills of the 21st century for young learners. For students looking to learn Mandarin Chinese with engaging and fun content for real results, the LingoAce Foundation curriculum is available now. Visit lingoace.com to learn more and watch the LingoAce Foundation curriculum video at https://youtu.be/yDBh4GtkYkQ.
About LingoAce
Established in 2017, LingoAce is a Singapore-headquartered global education technology company and leading Mandarin Chinese language learning platform, offering an immersive language learning experience tailored to meet the needs of K-12 learners, across a range of language proficiency levels and diverse cultural backgrounds. A committed partner to both young learners and their parents, LingoAce harnesses the capabilities of passionate teachers along with research-backed digital content, featuring animation, gamification and AI, to effectively deliver authentic and interactive online Chinese language lessons. With offices in the U.S., Southeast Asia and China, LingoAce serves students across 100 countries and regions. By nurturing the next generation of confident multi-lingual communicators, LingoAce aims to broaden their horizons and unlock future opportunities for these students. More information can be found at www.lingoace.com.
