Link Logistics Named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Link Logistics (“Link” or the “Company”) today announced that it has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, the prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Over the past three years, Link has added 135 million square feet of high-quality infill real estate to its national portfolio and expanded its customer base from 5,800 to more than 10,000 customers.
“We are honored to be recognized as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing private companies in America,” said Luke J. Petherbridge, chief executive officer, Link Logistics. “This achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication and remarkable efforts of our team, and we remain committed to driving the success of our customers’ businesses while delivering value to our stakeholders. This accolade inspires us to reach new heights and we look forward to the exciting journey ahead.”
The 2023 Inc. 5000 list includes the most successful private companies in the U.S. based on data from 2019 to 2022. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other iconic brands first gained national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
Link Logistics operates high-quality, sustainable properties located in the highest-growth U.S. markets. The Company continues to see significant demand for space and solid underlying industrial real estate fundamentals. Link delivers a leading customer experience across its platform and leverages sophisticated research, proprietary data and innovative forecasting and reporting to drive industry-leading outcomes for the long term.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Link Logistics
Link Logistics is the largest U.S.-only owner and operator of last-mile industrial real estate. The Company, established in 2019 by Blackstone, operates the largest portfolio of logistics real estate assets located exclusively in the U.S. As of June 30, 2023, Link Logistics owns, has interests in, or has under development logistics facilities across key distribution markets in the U.S. that will represent a total of 535 million square feet when completed and serves more than 10,000 customers. Link Logistics has the scale, geographic footprint and logistics expertise, as well as a heightened focus on sustainability, to drive value for our customers and stakeholders. For more information regarding the Company, please visit www.linklogistics.com.
