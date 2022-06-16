NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2022--
Linkwell Health, the premier digital content marketing and consumer experience technology company in healthcare, and Wellframe, a leading provider of digital health management solutions, have earned a coveted 2022 Aster Gold Award in the patient education category. The companies also recently took home a merit award from the Healthcare Advertising Awards, for their partnership in the brochure category.
“We are honored to have our program recognized in such a meaningful way,” said Jacob Sattelmair, Wellframe cofounder, executive vice president and general manager. “We partnered with Linkwell Health as part of our strategy to empower health plans to act as a trusted guide for their members navigating the complex healthcare system. As a result, plans become reliable resources for the tools and expertise members need to manage their health and feel their best.”
Wellframe collaborated with Linkwell Health to create a member engagement experience that empowers individuals to take control of their health and healthcare, get the most out of their health plan, and access the right medical care and all-around support for fulfilling their unique needs. The consumer experience, which included the two award-winning guides, educates individuals about their health plan benefits, with a specific focus on driving awareness and utilization of key services to help individuals manage their conditions and maintain good health.
“Our unique expertise is inspiring consumers to take action on their health to solve real business challenges for our clients,” said Nathan Adams, president and chief executive officer at Linkwell Health. “As a leader in healthcare engagement and member experience, we understand that high-quality, consumer-first content and communications across multiple channels is the key to driving digital audience growth, awareness, and activation. We are excited to continue our partnership with Wellframe to help them achieve their engagement goals.”
The Aster and Healthcare Advertising Awards recognize the best in healthcare marketing and communications. Entries are judged by a panel of healthcare marketing experts, and winning entries are awarded based on creativity, layout and design, quality, and overall effectiveness.
About Wellframe
Wellframe, a HealthEdge company, strategically partners with health plans nationwide to reimagine the relationship between plans and members. Our digital health management solutions enable a level of care and support that empowers people and organizations to achieve their best. By combining innovative technology, strategic partnership, and passionate conviction, Wellframe creates measurable impact on lives, at scale. Wellframe’s solutions, Digital Care Management and Digital Customer Service, form the base of a Member Advocacy service model. With an Advocacy model, health plans can address member needs holistically and proactively using technology.
About Linkwell Health
Linkwell Health, the premier consumer experience company serving healthcare and health services companies, creates healthy experiences for consumers by guiding them to take actions to improve their well-being. Linkwell’s technology platform, the Healthy Living Engine, seamlessly delivers our world-class content and engagement solutions to the right audience in the right channel at the right time, building deep trust and loyalty and ultimately driving consumers to engage with the programs, benefits, and care they need. Linkwell’s expertise with acquisition, onboarding and retention, quality metrics, and brand engagement and satisfaction is unparalleled in the healthcare space, with its content reaching more than 55 million consumers each year. For more information, visit www.linkwellhealth.com.
