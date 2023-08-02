DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2023--
Lion Equity Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm specializing in corporate carve-outs, announced that its affiliate, Lion Equity Fund III, LP, acquired Country Life, LLC (“Country Life”) from KI NutriCare Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Kikkoman Corporation, a Japan-based manufacturer of the world’s leading soy sauce brand and other healthy foods.
Country Life, LLC is a premier North American supplement manufacturer and sells a portfolio of brands in the natural, supplements, sports nutrition and personal care markets through its three leading brands: Country Life Vitamins, Desert Essence Personal Care, and Biochem Protein. Country Life is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY and leverages its Long Island, NY facilities to manufacture and distribute its high-quality products.
“For more than 50 years, Country Life has distinguished itself as an industry leading brand with exceptional products, service, and innovation,” said Jim Levitas, Co-Founder and Partner of Lion Equity Partners. “The company’s expertise in health and wellness combined with its commitment to the highest quality provide a strong foundation for future growth, both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions.”
Wendy Lucas, President of Country Life said “Country Life was founded with a commitment to providing the very best health and wellness products to our customers. We are thrilled by Lion Equity’s investment in Country Life as we continue to provide trusted natural products at the highest standards. As a leader in the natural health industry, we look forward to continuing our mission through targeted investments in our business to help us accelerate our long-term strategic plan and support Country Life’s next phase of growth. We look forward to the many milestones ahead!”
Rothschild & Co acted as the sole financial advisor to Kikkoman Corporation on the sale of Country Life.
About Lion Equity Partners:
Headquartered in Denver, CO, Lion Equity Partners is an operations-focused private equity firm specializing in corporate divestitures and special situations. Lion Equity’s investment strategy is centered on creating value in our portfolio companies through a combination of operational improvements, organic growth, and strategic add-on acquisitions. The firm leverages its strategic, financial, and operational expertise to build businesses that will create long-term value for all stakeholders.
