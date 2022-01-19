AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2022--
Literati, a book subscription company for readers of all ages, today announced the acquisition of Follett Book Fairs. This acquisition will expand Literati’s current business model to include Literati Book Fairs, a national book fair program for PK-8 schools across the country.
"Book fairs remain an extraordinary vehicle to get kids excited about reading, but we need to innovate on the current model to make the experience more relevant to kids and parents today," said Literati CEO & Founder Jessica Ewing. "What Follett has built is incredible -- a school book fair that is effortless to set up. Infusing our expert curation, design and innovation with Follett's operational expertise and institutional knowledge will allow us to expand our positive impact on kids through a book fair that is modern, seamless, and hopefully sparks the same sense of wonder we all remember from our own childhood."
As a result of the acquisition, Literati will inherit the Follett Book Fair infrastructure, including book inventory, distribution centers, and key members of the executive, sales and operations team, which pre-Covid-19 pandemic operated more than 7,500 book fairs across the country with revenue significantly outpacing industry averages. Schools in select cities in the Midwest (IL, IN, KY, MI, OH, WI), Texas, and Southern California may immediately begin booking a Literati Book Fair for the Spring 2022 semester. Schools in the Southeast region (AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN) may also book now for the 2022-2023 school year.
“We are proud of the book fair business we built in such a short period of time, especially in spite of the setbacks caused by the pandemic,” said Britten Follett, CEO of Follett Content Solutions. “We are thrilled to pass the torch to Literati for the team to build upon what we started. Literati’s commitment to fostering a love of reading in children makes it the perfect company to take the reins, especially as they grow into the book fair space. It’s a natural progression of what Jessica and her team have built over the past five years.”
By harnessing Literati’s curatorial expertise and elevated brand experience, Literati Book Fairs will offer librarians, students and parents across the country a truly unique and magical book fair experience that can be easily set up in just an hour or less. Schools will be given multiple profit options when booking a fair, including Follett School Solutions’ most popular profit option: Titlewave® gift certificates (Follett’s online marketplace).
To book a Literati Book Fair or learn more about operational regions, school incentives, and more, please visit literati.com/bookfairs or call directly at 833-699-1890.
About Literati
Literati is a book subscription company for readers of all ages. We are changing the way books are discovered and read together through our subscriptions for both kids and adult readers. Our mission is to ignite a love of learning and a love of life by connecting people with literature they love.
About Follett School Solutions
Follett School Solutions is the largest provider of educational materials and technology solutions to grades K-12 libraries, classrooms, learning centers, and school districts in the United States, and a major supplier to educational institutions worldwide. Follett distributes books, reference materials, digital resources, ebooks, and audiovisual materials, as well as pre-owned textbooks. Follett also is one of the leading providers of integrated educational technology for the management of physical and digital assets, the tracking, storing and analyzing of academic data, and digital learning environment tools for the classroom focusing on student achievement.
