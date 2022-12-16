LIUNA Is an Official Founding Partner of Acrisure Arena, Proudly Building the Arena on Time, Under Budget With Livable Wages for Coachella Valley Residents

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022--
LIUNA (Laborers’ International Union of North America) is the Official Labor Union Partner of Acrisure Arena, the newest 11,000-capacity world-class venue in Southern California scheduled to open this week on December 14 and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. The partnership includes LIUNA branded Firebird helmets, in-ice logo, digital banners and more.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005451/en/
LIUNA is proud to be a Founding Partner for Acrisure Arena. With this sponsorship are LIUNA branded Firebird Helmets. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are proud to know that we helped construct the $300 million project with union jobs that provide a livable wage that supports the Coachella Valley community,” Jon P. Preciado, Business Manager, Southern California District Council of Laborers.
“LIUNA is proud to have provided the skilled, trained, and safe construction workforce for Acrisure Arena. In partnership with LIUNA’s signatory contractors, over 300 LIUNA Construction Craft Laborers and LIUNA represented Plaster Tenders were employed during various phases of the arena construction,” Mike Dea, Business Manager, LIUNA Local 1184.
LIUNA was founded in 1903 and is a powerhouse of workers who are proud to build the United States and Canada. A half-million members strong and growing, LIUNA recruits and trains construction workers across the country to meet labor needs. LIUNA members are skilled, trained, and experienced Construction Craft Laborers who build our nation’s infrastructure. Working with LIUNA, developers and planners have a strong workforce partner to build state of the art infrastructure. LIUNA is a strong advocate for projects that strengthen communities by creating family-supporting union jobs.
In public-private partnership between Oak View Group, Seattle Kraken Hockey, and Live Nation, the 300,000 square-foot Acrisure Arena will provide the greater Palm Springs area of Southern California with a premiere 11,000+ capacity venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Built for AHL hockey, live music, and events, the new arena will provide top-tier hospitality, artist amenities, and all the benefits of a modern music and sports venue. The $300M multi-purpose, state-of-the-art arena will host more than 120+ major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment. In addition to private and premium club spaces, with local Palm Springs craft beer offerings, the arena includes 20 executive suites that are cantilevered over the lower seating bowl. To build a greener future, Acrisure Arena intends on being ILFI Net-Zero Carbon Certified for operations by 2025.
Do you want to start a career in the construction industry?
Now hiring in California and Arizona
About Acrisure Arena
America’s hottest music festival destination is finally getting the world-class arena it deserves. Opening in December 2022, the Acrisure Arena will provide the greater Palm Springs area of Southern California with a premiere 11,000+ capacity venue to host the biggest artists and acts on the planet. Designed specifically for hockey and optimal acoustics for concerts, the new arena will provide top-tier hospitality, artist amenities, and all the benefits of a modern music and sports venue. In addition, the facility will serve as the new home of the American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
The Acrisure Arena is a $300+ million project that is being 100% privately funded through outstanding partners Oak View Group, Seattle Kraken, and Live Nation. Learn more at AcrisureArena.com and follow Acrisure Arena on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
About the Coachella Valley Firebirds
The Coachella Valley Firebirds are the AHL’s 32nd Franchise and the affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. The team is set to play its inaugural season in 2022-2023 at the Acrisure Arena. Visit www.CVfirebirds.com for the latest news and information.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005451/en/
LIUNA Pacific Southwest Region, 916-604-5585,www.liunapsw.org
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA WASHINGTON
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY SPORTS HOCKEY URBAN PLANNING INTERIOR DESIGN ARCHITECTURE CONTINUING TRAINING EDUCATION
SOURCE: LIUNA Pacific Southwest Region
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 12/16/2022 03:28 PM/DISC: 12/16/2022 03:28 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005451/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.