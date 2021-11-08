LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2021--
LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced it will host a virtual Investor Day on December 7 from 8 a.m.–12 p.m. Central Time (9 a.m.–1 p.m. Eastern Time). Executive leadership will share the LivaNova long-range business plan to maximize growth and shareholder value. Senior leadership, accompanied by key opinion leader clinicians, will provide overviews on the Company’s franchises and strategic pipeline initiatives. The leadership team will also be available for Q&A sessions.
LivaNova will host a live webcast of the event. All those interested in attending can register via the LivaNova website. A replay and all presentation materials will be posted immediately following the event in the Investors section of the LivaNova website and will remain available for one year.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology and innovation company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to provide hope for patients and their families through innovative medical technologies, delivering life-changing improvements for both the Head and Heart. Headquartered in London, LivaNova employs approximately 3,000 employees and has a presence in more than 100 countries for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning our goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding participation in upcoming events. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005595/en/
CONTACT: LivaNova Investor Relations and Media Contacts
+1 281-895-2382
Lindsey Little
Senior Director, Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@livanova.com
Deanna Wilke
VP, Corporate Communications
Corporate.Communications@livanova.com
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA UNITED STATES IRELAND UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY BIOTECHNOLOGY FDA HEALTH SURGERY OTHER TECHNOLOGY MENTAL HEALTH RESEARCH MEDICAL DEVICES HOSPITALS HARDWARE SCIENCE CLINICAL TRIALS CARDIOLOGY
SOURCE: LivaNova PLC
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/08/2021 09:00 AM/DISC: 11/08/2021 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005595/en