NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2022--
Live and Invest Overseas, the leading resource for people who want to live, retire, and invest overseas, announced today its six best international markets for investment property in 2022: Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Montenegro, Morocco, and the Philippines.
These overseas destinations were chosen because they offer untapped, and in some cases, depressed real estate markets, plus additional investment incentives like exchange rate discounts, favorable financing terms, and other perks.
“With our list, we hope property investors will consider buying real estate in a country where they like spending time and can visit for a vacation getaway, but for the remainder of the year can rent it out for extra income,” commented Lief Simon, global property investment expert. “Unlike stocks and shares, real estate is a tangible asset and the pandemic shouldn’t deter investors from capitalizing on major international opportunities to grow their portfolios and secure a better future.”
The list includes:
Panama
For nearly 20 years, Panama has been a top market for investors, with a depressed property market and a strong and diversified economy. Panama’s Pacific Coast, an hour from Panama City and 10 minutes from Coronado, offers a phenomenal opportunity with one- and two- bedroom apartments offering both mountain and ocean views and nearby amenities priced at $210,000.
Colombia
Colombia offers a fabulous standard of living at a low cost, particularly in cities like Medellín and Santa Marta. Currently, U.S. dollar-holders can take advantage of the exchange rate discount, reducing the price of an apartment that cost $190,000 last year to about $160,000 today. The country continues to provide strong rental returns and great capital appreciation potential. Other advantages include a strong and growing high-end and adventure-tourism industry that complements the rental market.
Brazil
Brazil's depressed local currency and recovering economy equates to great deals for property investors. Currently the Brazilian real is trading at 5.75 to the U.S. dollar, an increase from 4.93 in June 2021. The country offers some of the lowest cost of entry into high-quality beachfront living anywhere in the world. Beachfront bungalows in Ceará State start at US $59,000.
Montenegro
Montenegro's great weather, world-class real estate and marinas, and high standard of living and services make it a haven for the high-net-worth investor. However, it also offers downright cheap ocean view property prices for the average investor looking for profitable deals being created by a weak euro, currently trading at $1.14.
Morocco
Morocco’s depressed property markets, great beaches and weather, low crime rates, and a strong and diversified economy make this North African country an untapped market. Less than an hour and 40-minute flight from Portugal, it’s served by direct flights from New York, Boston, Washington, and Miami. Morocco is best for medium- and long-term rental investments or as a retirement destination. Cities like Marrakesh, Casablanca, and Agadir stand out for their natural beauty, superb beaches, and amazing cuisine.
Philippines
With spectacular beaches, inexpensive real estate prices, and a welcoming and friendly population, the Philippines is a market to watch in 2022. Low prices, a strong U.S. dollar, and favorable developer terms in this low-cost-of-living paradise make it a great investment opportunity. Property values for condos and single-family homes dropped during the pandemic. Parts of Manila, for instance, saw prices for condos drop to 18% in 2021.
About Live and Invest Overseas (LIOS)
Based in Paris, France and Panama City, Panama, LIOS is the leading resource for people who want to live, retire and invest overseas. Headed by Kathleen Peddicord and Lief Simon—who collectively have more than 40 years of experience visiting, living and investing in foreign countries—LIOS and its complimentary e-letter service, the Overseas Opportunity Letter, have more than 500,000 regular readers. More info available at www.liveandinvestoverseas.com.
