RSA CONFERENCE –LiveAction, a leader in end-to-end visibility for network security and performance, today announced that ThreatEye has won the 2023 Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Award for Most Innovative Network Detection and Response (NDR) solution. At the RSA Conference, the ThreatEye platform was recognized for its ability to help secure networks from core to edge to cloud, and to detect threat actors with its AI-driven behavioral analytics and automated multi-stage analysis.
“Without decrypting or 'breaking' encrypted traffic, ThreatEye is unique in its use of real-time network analysis and AI to rapidly detect suspicious behavior,” said Thomas Pore, Senior Director of Product at LiveAction. “Our Deep Packet Dynamics (DPD) looks at more than 150 packet traits and creates a fingerprint of network flows for profiling and anomaly detection. We then layer on a highly scalable multi-stage analysis pipeline to help protect even the largest and most complex enterprise networks. This award from Cyber Defense Magazine further validates that we provide an innovative solution to help customers identify and respond to advanced persistent threats, ransomware, and other damaging attacks that would otherwise go unnoticed.”
ThreatEye was designed to help SecOps teams improve threat detection and incident response to prevent adversaries from executing successful, disruptive, and damaging attacks. By combining next-generation data collection, advanced behavior analysis, and streaming machine learning (ML), ThreatEye gives SecOps teams unprecedented visibility into encrypted traffic, threats, and network anomalies to detect, prevent, and remediate today’s sophisticated cyber threats.
ThreatEye is unfazed by encryption due to its DPD technology. It creates a historical inventory of network traffic relationships, packet traits, encryption usage and characteristics for uniquely building asset connection fingerprints, establishing behavioral profiles, and intelligently discovering assets, without the need for decryption. When combined with the platform’s other ML capabilities, SecOps teams gain insights into encrypted and decrypted traffic to understand when anomalous behavior needs to be investigated. ThreatEye delivers a complete NDR solution to help secure the modern enterprise.
“LiveAction’s ThreatEye embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
About LiveAction
LiveAction provides end-to-end visibility for network security and performance. By relying on a single source of truth – the packets – LiveAction gives modern enterprises the confidence needed to ensure the network is securely meeting business objectives, providing full network visibility to better inform NetOps and SecOps, and reducing the overall cost of network and security operations. By unifying and simplifying the source of collection, inspection, presentation, and analysis of network traffic, LiveAction empowers network and security professionals to proactively and quickly identify, troubleshoot, and resolve issues across increasingly large and complex networks. To learn more about LiveAction, visit https://www.liveaction.com.
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com
