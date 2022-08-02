DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022--
The "Liver Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2022" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Liver Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in Liver Cancer pipeline landscape.
It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
A detailed picture of the Liver Cancer pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Liver Cancer treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Liver Cancer commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.
In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Liver Cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
Report Highlights
The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence R&D Liver Cancer. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Liver Cancer.
In May 2022, SRF388 demonstrated clinical activity in multiple solid tumor types with three confirmed partial responses across NSCLC, RCC and HCC. Confirmed partial responses (PR) were observed in two patients who received SRF388 monotherapy treatment: one in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (previously reported) and one in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (RCC). In addition, a PR was observed in a patient who was treated with SRF388 in combination with pembrolizumab for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
In February 2021, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) granted Kintor Pharma an investigational new drug (IND) application for ALK-1 antibody as a second-line treatment for HCC.
This segment of the Liver Cancer report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.
Liver Cancer Emerging Drugs
SRF388: Surface Oncology
SRF388 is a fully human anti-IL-27 antibody designed to inhibit the activity of this immunosuppressive cytokine. Surface Oncology has identified particular tumor types, including liver, kidney and lung cancer, where IL-27 appears to play an important role in the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and may contribute to resistance to treatment with checkpoint inhibitors.
SRF388 targets the rate-limiting p28 subunit of IL-27, and preclinical studies have shown that treatment with SRF388 blocks the immunosuppressive biologic effects of IL-27, resulting in immune cell activation in combination with other cancer therapies including anti-PD-1 therapy, as well as potent anti-tumor effects as a monotherapy.
MTL-CEBPA: MiNA Therapeutics
MTL-CEBPA is a new medicine initially being developed as a combination therapy in cancer. MTL-CEBPA is designed to reduce immune suppression of myeloid cells by restoring C/EBP-a protein to normal levels using the RNA Activation mechanism.
APX3330: Ocuphire Pharma
ALK-1 antibody is a potential first-in-class, fully human IgG2 neutralizing monoclonal antibody that inhibits BMP9, TGF-b through ALK-1 receptor-mediated signal transduction and tumor angiogenesis.
Fostroxacitabine bralpamide: Medivir
Fostroxacitabine bralpamide (also named MIV-818) is a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancers and to minimize side effects. It has the potential to become the first liver-targeted and orally administered drug for patients with HCC and other forms of liver cancer.
CDX-527: Celldex Therapeutics
CDX-527 is a bispecific antibody composed of Celldex's proprietary PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies. CDX-527 combines blockade of the PD-1 pathway with T cell costimulation through CD27 into one molecule using an IgG1-ScFv format. Preclinical data demonstrate CDX-527 is more potent than the combination of anti-PD-L1 and anti-CD27 antibodies in T cell activation and anti-tumor activity. CDX-527 has direct antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) against CD27 or PD-L1 expressing tumor cells. In addition, CDX-527 exhibits an antibody-like pharmacokinetic profile without concerning toxicity in preclinical models.
Liver Cancer: Therapeutic Assessment
This segment of the report provides insights about the Liver Cancer drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:
Major Players in Liver Cancer
There are approx. 75+ key companies which are developing the therapies Liver Cancer. The companies which have their Liver Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Polaris Group.
Phases
- Late stage products (Phase III)
- Mid-stage products (Phase II)
- Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
- Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
- Discontinued & Inactive candidates
- Route of Administration
Liver Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.
Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Molecule Type
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Peptides
- Polymer
- Small molecule
- Immunotherapy
- Product Type
The drugs have been categorized under various product types like Mono, Combination and Mono/Combination.
Liver Cancer: Pipeline Development Activities
The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Liver Cancer therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.
Pipeline Development Activities
The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Liver Cancer drugs.
Liver Cancer Report Insights
- Liver Cancer Analysis
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Unmet Needs
- Impact of Drugs
Liver Cancer Report Assessment
- Pipeline Product Profiles
- Therapeutic Assessment
- Pipeline Assessment
- Inactive drugs assessment
- Unmet Needs
Key Players
- Shanghai Henlius Biotech
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
- Glaxo SmithKline
- ZAI Lab
- Beijing Immunochina Medical Science and Technology
- MiNA Therapeutics
- Abbisko Therapeutics
- Medivir AB
- Teclison
- Genoscience
- Eureka Therapeutics
- Celsion Corporation
- H3 Biomedicine
- TriSalus Life Sciences
- Celldex Therapeutics
- Takeda
- Megapro Biomedical Company
- Polaris Group
- Ezabenlimab
- Relatlimab
- Camrelizumab
- Cobolimab
- Brivanib alaninate
- IM 83
- MTL CEBPA
- ABSK 011
- Fostroxacitabine bralpamide
- Tirapazamine
- GNS561
- ET 1402L1-CART
- NIK-333
- Doxorubicin liposomal
- H3B 6527
- SD-101
- CDX-527
- TAK-500
- Iron oxide nanoparticle m-PEG
- ADI-PEG20
