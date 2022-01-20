DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 20, 2022--
The "Liver Disease Associated Pruritus - Epidemiology Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Liver Disease Associated Pruritus epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Liver Disease Associated Pruritus epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.
The Liver Disease Associated Pruritus epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2019 to 2032. It also helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.
Scope of the Report
- The Liver Disease Associated Pruritus report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns
- The Liver Disease Associated Pruritus Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the global trends of Liver Disease Associated Pruritus in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)
- The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Liver Disease Associated Pruritus in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan
- The report helps recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population
- The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Liver Disease Associated Pruritus
- The report provides the segmentation of the Liver Disease Associated Pruritus epidemiology
Report Highlights
- 11-year Forecast of Liver Disease Associated Pruritus epidemiology
- 7MM Coverage
- Prevalent and Diagnosed Cases of Liver Disease Associated Pruritus
- Cases of Liver Disease Associated Pruritus by Mutation Types
- Liver Disease Associated Pruritus Cases associated with Clinical Manifestations
Key Assessments
- Patient Segmentation
- Disease Risk & Burden
- Risk of disease by the segmentation
- Factors driving growth in a specific patient population
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Liver Disease Associated Pruritus
3. Liver Disease Associated Pruritus: Disease Background and Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Sign and Symptoms
3.3. Pathophysiology
3.4. Risk Factors
3.5. Diagnosis
4. Patient Journey
5. Epidemiology and Patient Population
5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
5.3.1. Liver Disease Associated Pruritus Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2019- 2032)
5.4. United States Epidemiology
5.4.1. Liver Disease Associated Pruritus Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2019- 2032)
5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
5.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
5.5.1.1. Liver Disease Associated Pruritus Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2019- 2032)
5.5.2. France Epidemiology
5.5.2.1. Liver Disease Associated Pruritus Epidemiology Scenario in France (2019- 2032)
5.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
5.5.3.1. Liver Disease Associated Pruritus Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2019- 2032)
5.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
5.5.4.1. Liver Disease Associated Pruritus Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2019- 2032)
5.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
5.5.5.1. Liver Disease Associated Pruritus Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2019-2032)
5.6. Japan Epidemiology
5.6.1. Liver Disease Associated Pruritus Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2019- 2032)
6. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
6.1. Liver Disease Associated Pruritus Treatment and Management
6.2. Liver Disease Associated Pruritus Treatment Algorithm
7. KOL Views
8. Unmet Needs
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vwxzv2
