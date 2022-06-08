DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2022--
The "Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global livestock monitoring solutions market to grow with a CAGR of 13.9% over the forecast period from 2021-2027.
The report on the global livestock monitoring solutions market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The study on livestock monitoring solutions market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.
The report on livestock monitoring solutions market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global livestock monitoring solutions market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global livestock monitoring solutions market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
What does this Report Deliver?
- Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the livestock monitoring solutions market.
- Complete coverage of all the segments in the livestock monitoring solutions market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
- Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global livestock monitoring solutions market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.
Report Findings
Drivers
- Growing demand for the livestock monitoring solutions
- Large population of the livestock
- Growing Technological Development such as IoT and cloud
Restraints
- Incapability of farmer towards huge capital investment
Opportunities
- Rise in number of dairy farms and cattle population
- Cost-saving associated with livestock monitoring management
Company Profiles
- GEA Group AG,
- Afimilk Ltd.
- Sensaphone
- Rugged Networks Limited.
- BouMatic LLC.
- Communications Group Lethbridge Ltd.
- Lely Holding S.A.R.L
- SCR Dairy, Inc.
- DairyMaster
- Valley Agriculture Software
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market Highlights
2.2. Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market Projection
2.3. Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market Regional Highlights
3. Global Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Offering
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Farm Type
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Livestock Type
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market
4. Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Offering
5.1. Hardware
5.2. Software
5.3. Services
6. Global Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Farm Type
6.1. Small
6.2. Med-sized
6.3. Large
7. Global Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Livestock Type
7.1. Large
7.2. Swine
7.3. Equine
7.4. Others
8. Global Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Application
8.1. Milk Harvesting Management
8.2. Breeding Management
8.3. Feeding Management
8.4. Heat Stress Management
8.5. Animal Comfort Management
8.6. Behavior Monitoring & Control
8.7. Others
9. Global Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Region 2021-2027
9.1. North America
9.1.1. North America Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Offering
9.1.2. North America Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Farm Type
9.1.3. North America Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Livestock Type
9.1.4. North America Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Application
9.1.5. North America Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Country
9.2. Europe
9.2.1. Europe Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Offering
9.2.2. Europe Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Farm Type
9.2.3. Europe Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Livestock Type
9.2.4. Europe Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Application
9.2.5. Europe Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Country
9.3. Asia-Pacific
9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Offering
9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Farm Type
9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Livestock Type
9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Application
9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Country
9.4. RoW
9.4.1. RoW Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Offering
9.4.2. RoW Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Farm Type
9.4.3. RoW Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Livestock Type
9.4.4. RoW Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Application
9.4.5. RoW Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market by Sub-region
10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Livestock Monitoring Solutions Market
10.2. Companies Profiled
