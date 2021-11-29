SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2021--
LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, has announced a partnership with AppSmart ®, the leading marketplace for businesses and technology advisors to find, buy and manage technology services. The new partnership enables LiveVox to educate AppSmart’s technology advisors on the benefits of its performance-driven, omnichannel contact center solutions - allowing LiveVox to reach an expanded customer-base.
LiveVox provides businesses with a unified approach to delivering exceptional customer experiences by offering contact center solutions that are easy to implement and optimize. Under the terms of the agreement, 5,500+ AppSmart technology advisors will have access to all of LiveVox’s cloud-based solutions to make them available to over 100,000 businesses in the AppSmart ecosystem. As a result, LiveVox will have the opportunity to grow its already extensive list of customers while showcasing its all-in-one solutions and differentiation next to peers and industry leaders.
“AppSmart is the leading marketplace for B2B technology services and solutions with an expansive ecosystem of advisors and businesses that will help LiveVox continue to scale and expand our customer-base with the digital transformation tailwinds we are currently experiencing,” said LiveVox CRO Erik Fowler. “This agreement is another crucial step in our continued commitment to channel growth – including hiring leading industry veterans and aligning ourselves with premier partners.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many organizations are operating. With an increased emphasis on digital transformation and improved CX, LiveVox expects to see greater demand for cloud and the omnichannel engagement tools that contact centers need to meet customers where they are, in any environment.
“Digital transformation (DX) initiatives have been a focus for organizations across all industries for the better part of the last five to 10 years. LiveVox’s cloud-based, omnichannel approach to customer service and engagement provides those within our marketplace with the tools to be successful in this new, increasing digital work environment,” said Renee Bergeron, AppSmart SVP & GM. “Additionally, LiveVox’s comprehensive contact center solution presents our advisors with an opportunity to land and expand with one comprehensive solution, rather than mix and match.”
About LiveVox
LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion interactions a year. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WFO capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers an exceptional agent and customer experience while reducing compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 500 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; New York City; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at @LiveVox or visit livevox.com.
About AppSmart
AppSmart ® is the number one marketplace to find, buy and manage all business technology services including connectivity, wireless/mobility, software, infrastructure, energy, managed services, and devices. Thousands of organizations of all sizes and in all sectors, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, banking, education and more, trust AppSmart and our network of Technology Advisors to help them make smarter technology decisions.
©2021 AppSmart, Inc. AppSmart is a registered trademark of AppSmart, Inc.’s affiliates in the United States and other countries.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “opportunity” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon management estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company as of the date of this press release, and may include, without limitation, expected benefits from the partnership with AppSmart, changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions set forth in this press release constitute the Company’s judgments and should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to the Company, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance of financial condition. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005235/en/
CONTACT: Investors:
Alexis Waadt
awaadt@livevox.comRyan Gardella
Nick Bandy
nbandy@livevox.comKatie Creaser
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: NETWORKS DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE
SOURCE: LiveVox Holdings, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/29/2021 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/29/2021 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211129005235/en