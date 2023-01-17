MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023--
LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE: LVWR) will release its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial results before market hours Thursday, February 2, 2023. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CT. LiveWire president Ryan Morrissey will be joining the Harley-Davidson, Inc. audio webcast to discuss LiveWire’s financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the Company’s outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available 30 minutes prior to the audio webcast.
Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and can access the slide presentation here: https://investor.livewire.com/news-events-1/events/default.aspx. A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.
Company Background
LiveWire is majority owned by Harley-Davidson, Inc. and has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. www.livewire.com
