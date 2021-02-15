North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Light snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Snow showers will change to a steady rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.