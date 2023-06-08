FILE - United States' forward Carli Lloyd salutes fans after a soccer friendly match against South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. JP Dellacamera will be Fox’s lead play-by-play commentator for the third straight Women’s World Cup and two-time FIFA Player of the Year Carli Lloyd will work as a studio analyst, Fox said Thursday, June 8, 2023.