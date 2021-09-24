Lloyd Hobbs Awarded Prestigious Roger Cyr Award for Outstanding Contributions to Rail Safety

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2021--
Operation Lifesaver (OL) Canada —a national non-profit organization dedicated to promoting rail safety—is pleased to announce that former educator, Lloyd Hobbs, is the recipient of its prestigious 2020 Roger Cyr Award.
Named after the founder of Operation Lifesaver Canada, the award is given out annually during Rail Safety Week (September 20-26, 2021) to an OL partner or volunteer who goes above and beyond in promoting railway safety.
Hobbs spent more than two decades as a teacher and school administrator in Newfoundland and Labrador before becoming a volunteer with Operation Lifesaver. His background as an educator made him an ideal rail safety spokesperson in the province’s schools.
“When it comes to education, the earlier that you can get the message to kids, the more natural or normal the topic becomes. And it’s never too young to start teaching safety,” says Hobbs. “I've enjoyed being able to get back into schools and to share the rail safety message with children―to see their faces when some of them are winners of a contest or have their presentations on display. And I've enjoyed the opportunity to talk to community leaders and political leaders about safety.”
Although Hobbs spent much of his working life involved in education, he ended his career at the Newfoundland and Labrador Safety Council where he first got involved with Operation Lifesaver.
"Lloyd’s background and his desire to educate Canadians to prevent needless rail crossing and trespassing tragedies makes him very deserving of this award," says Sarah Mayes, National Director of Operation Lifesaver Canada. "He understands that unsafe behaviour can have devastating consequences for individuals, families and communities, and he’s worked hard to ensure that Canadians—especially young people—know how to stay safe around tracks and trains.”
Operation Lifesaver Canada wishes to extend its congratulations and thanks to Hobbs for his outstanding efforts in promoting rail safety in Canada. OL looks forward to awarding him the Roger Cyr Award in a virtual ceremony at its AGM in October.
About the Roger Cyr Award
Named after the founder of Operation Lifesaver Canada, the Roger Cyr Award for Public Rail Safety was first awarded in 1981 and is a joint initiative of OL, the Railway Association of Canada and Transport Canada. The award is open to all active Operation Lifesaver partners and volunteers who are making efforts to improve rail safety awareness and prevent rail crossing and trespassing incidents in Canada.
About Operation Lifesaver Canada
Operation Lifesaver Canada is a national public rail-safety program sponsored by Transport Canada, the Railway Association of Canada and its members, including CN, CP, VIA Rail, Metrolinx, exo, West Coast Express and Genesee & Wyoming, among others. Through its national network of Rail Safety Ambassadors, partnerships with safety councils, police, the trucking industry and community groups, and innovative tools such as its virtual-reality Look. Listen. Live. campaign, Operation Lifesaver Canada works to save lives by educating Canadians about the hazards of trespassing on railway property and failing to exercise caution at rail crossings. Canadians can keep up-to-date on the latest rail safety news by visiting operationlifesaver.ca.
