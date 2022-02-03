BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 3, 2022--
LoadSpring Solutions, a leader in global cloud management, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dr Asif Sharif to Managing Director for LoadSpring Solutions Ltd. Asif will be heading EMEA Operations abroad, bolstering LoadSpring’s presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
Asif brings extensive experience in cloud project controls, programme management, and collaboration as part of LoadSpring’s digital transformation strategy. He has been collaborating with customers in ISVs, international consultancies, and academic institutions for over 20 years, helping large, international construction-specialised organisations deliver cloud projects that utilise technology for business transformation. Moreover, he has directed executive-level efforts in business development, management boards, and consulting teams.
Eric Leighton, Chief Executive Officer of LoadSpring, says, “I am extremely excited to announce that Asif Sharif has been promoted to our first Managing Director for LoadSpring Solutions Ltd EMEA Operations. Asif brings a level of organisational detail that will be instrumental to achieving our business growth objectives abroad. Our vision is to solidify our foundational culture in EMEA, promoting success among employees and delivering the best possible value to partners and clients.”
“It has been an honour to work with Asif,” says Eric, “and I look forward to him taking our EMEA operations to a whole new level in 2022 and beyond.”
LoadSpring has earned an outstanding reputation when it comes to reliable cloud solutions. For over 20 years, the company has helped organisations worldwide accelerate project management via transforming project controls, business intelligence, and data analysis into new insights and integrated technologies.
“As we emerge from the pandemic,” Eric says, “we look forward to becoming a stalwart presence throughout EMEA and witnessing Asif’s continued success in spearheading the new LoadSpringANALYTICS initiative, abroad.”
ABOUT LOADSPRING
Founded in 1999, LoadSpring is a global cloud solutions provider offering the highest level of managed cloud services. LoadSpring delivers project management & control solutions, access to data & business intelligence, and project-based applications. SOC 2 Type II security certification assures data safety, providing an impenetrable cloud environment. Moreover, LoadSpring Cloud Platform™ features app provisioning, which reduces the burden on IT departments.
For more information, contact Stacey Witt at switt@loadspring.com or visit https://www.loadspring.com.
