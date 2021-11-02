LODI, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2021--
The Lodi, Calif., winery that makes Hook Or Crook Cellars has added a 22-year-old Napa Valley brand to its portfolio, representing the first acquisition for the family-owned winery. Thomas Allen Wine Estates announced today it has closed on its acquisition of the inventory and brand of Provenance Vineyards, previously owned by Treasury Wine Estates.
In a simultaneous transaction, the Provenance Vineyards real estate in Rutherford, Calif., was acquired by Napa Valley luxury wine producer Far Niente Family of Wineries and Vineyards.
“Adding a Napa Valley brand to our portfolio is a meaningful acquisition for our winery,” said Allen Lombardi, who has been in the wine business for the past 20 years and is founder and president of Thomas Allen Wine Estates. “The word provenance means origin or a sense of place, and that mindset aligns well with our company’s core values of family, determination and work ethic. We are proud to bring Provenance Vineyards back to its roots as a family owned and operated brand.
“As a premier Napa Valley brand, Provenance Vineyards adds significant national distribution and strategic depth to our portfolio, and complements our flagship Hook Or Crook Cellars brand,” adds Lombardi. Hook Or Crook Cellars is known for its impressive yet affordable Lodi-appellated wines.
Today, Provenance Vineyards includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay and Rose, all Napa appellated. It also includes Fortitude Cabernet Sauvignon, the premier expression from exclusive Napa vineyards.
The Bank of Stockton and Block & Block LLP advised Thomas Allen Wine Estates on this transaction. The purchase price was not disclosed.
Zepponi & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Treasury Wine Estates Americas Company.
About Provenance Vineyards
Provenance Vineyards produces premier wines that highlight the individuality, personality and complexity of Napa Valley’s best vineyards and growing regions, including Carneros, Diamond Mountain Estate, Howell Mountain, Rutherford and Yountville. The brand name pays respect to “the place of origin,” which is the focus for its wine. For more, follow @provenancevineyards on Facebook, @provenancewine on Instagram, and visit ProvenanceVineyards.com.
About Hook Or Crook Cellars
Based in Lodi, Calif., Hook Or Crook Cellars is known for its impressive and consistent wine profiles at an affordable price. A Thomas Allen Wine Estates brand, Hook Or Crook Cellars lives up to its name with a daring and creative determination to make highly-rated, California-appellated wines that are easy to drink and under $12/bottle. For more, follow @HookOrCrookCellars on Facebook and Instagram, and visit HookOrCrookCellars.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006033/en/
CONTACT: Elizabeth Cornelius, 214.734.3811
elizabeth.cornelius@thomasallenwine.com
KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE WINE & SPIRITS
SOURCE: Hook Or Crook Cellars
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 11/02/2021 12:23 PM/DISC: 11/02/2021 12:23 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006033/en