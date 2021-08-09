LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (LOGC) on Monday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 25 cents per share.
The genome editing company posted revenue of $802,000 in the period.
The company's shares closed at $4.45. A year ago, they were trading at $7.86.
—————
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOGC