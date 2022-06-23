SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2022--
LogicMonitor, provider of the leading SaaS-based unified observability platform for enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that the winning recipients of its second annual Women in STEM Scholarship are Abigail Battick from Howard University, Vanessa Herrera from San Diego State University and Erial Pierr from San Francisco State University. As the scholarship’s recipients, Battick, Herrera and Pierr will each be awarded $6,000 towards tuition for the 2022-2023 academic year.
“Being a non-traditional, first-generation college student, third-generation immigrant,” said Herrera, “...this scholarship will award me the opportunity to continue to pursue my undergraduate degree in geophysics, as well as the career of my dreams, working as a geophysicist/seismologist collaborating with a team of geoscientists to study seismic events in high-risk areas (i.e., areas with active volcanoes, major/active faults). This will be in an effort to better prepare communities/populations for disastrous events, mitigate seismic hazards, and investigate the probability and extent of future events.”
“It has been incredibly inspiring to see how dedicated Abigail, Vanessa and Erial are to not only pursuing their degrees in STEM but exploring and planning how they can better the world through their careers,” said Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor. “Through LogicMonitor’s scholarship program, we want to help young women overcome the financial barriers preventing them from achieving their goals and are committed to investing in their journeys so we can eliminate the gender gap disparity in STEM.”
Employment in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations are expected to grow 10.5 percent between 2020 and 2030, which equates to one million job openings over 10 years. However, while women make up nearly half of the workforce in the United States, they comprise only 29 percent of the STEM workforce. LogicMonitor’s Women in STEM Scholarship seeks to eliminate the gender gap disparity in STEM careers by encouraging young women to pursue STEM disciplines in higher education and provide the financial support for them to do so.
“Pursuing higher education has been a huge sacrifice for myself and my daughter, but college is the bridge for us to reach financial freedom from the shackles of generational poverty,” said Pierr. “Receiving this scholarship will help tremendously with me getting over the hump of my final semesters. I feel extremely lucky and blessed for the opportunity.”
The LogicMonitor Women in STEM Scholarship program focuses on women pursuing a bachelor’s or associate’s degree in STEM from an accredited U.S. college or university. STEM encompasses a wide variety of degrees and this is reflected by these scholarship recipients. Battick is a computer engineering major, Herrera is a geological sciences major and Pierr is an anthropology major. Recipients must have completed at least one year of college by the fall 2022 semester and have plans to continue their STEM education for the 2022 academic year to be considered for the scholarship.
"My words simply can’t express the level of excitement and gratitude I have for winning this scholarship,” said Battick. “Every dollar down to the last cent awarded by this scholarship will help to facilitate my full pursuit of a future in STEM. This is nothing short of a blessing."
