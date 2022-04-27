SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2022--
LogicMonitor, the leading SaaS-based observability and IT operations data collaboration platform for enterprises and managed service providers (MSP), today announced the appointment of two new executive hires: Alyene Schneidewind as Chief Performance Officer, a new strategic role reimagined by LogicMonitor CEO Christina Kosmowski to be the intersection of people performance and business growth, and Julie Solliday as Chief Customer Officer. The two appointments come at a time of rapid growth and momentum for LogicMonitor, having recently delivered approximately 300% organic growth over three years, with 50%+ year-over-year growth in 2021.
Recently appointed CEO Christina Kosmowski is reshaping the LogicMonitor executive team, prioritizing people and talent strategy, and doubling down on her customer-first vision, all with a goal of driving the company’s next phase of growth. Surrounding herself with a diverse and majority-women executive leadership team, and deviating from the more traditional roles of Chief Human Resources Officer or Chief People Officer, Kosmowski is rethinking the C-suite and what the role of a human resources executive should be, charging Schneidewind to build a culture of performance to optimize customer success and to think about the company’s talent strategy more holistically, in the context of business growth. Through the appointment of Solliday, Kosmowski – recently named an Editor’s Choice award winner for Top Women in Business by Pacific Coast Business Times – has extended her leadership team with a new role that doubles down on her vision for customer success by bringing on a seasoned industry veteran who has built a 20+ year-long career around putting customers first.
“It is with great enthusiasm that I welcome Alyene Schneidewind and Julie Solliday to LogicMonitor. As a newly appointed CEO, it has been my dream to develop a leadership bench that goes against industry norms by creating a C-suite filled with exceptional and diverse leaders and prioritizing executive experience that will help us continue to grow and unlock new business opportunities,” said Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor. “In today’s highly competitive industry, business leaders need to be re-thinking their people approach and placing a larger spotlight on performance and customer success. I want LogicMonitor to be an organization where every employee is focused on our customers and feels like they are truly contributing to the growth of the business. Like myself, both Julie and Alyene have strong backgrounds in customer success and performance optimization, giving me the utmost confidence that they will successfully drive this strategic plan forward.”
Alyene Schneidewind will be responsible for driving the company’s talent strategy and building a culture of performance that will not only raise the bar for others in the industry when it comes to talent but do it in a way that ensures every employee is hyper-focused on the customer and contributing to the growth of the business. Schneidewind brings 20+ years of experience in human resources, talent strategy, customer success and performance optimization. She joins LogicMonitor from Salesforce, where she spent the last 12 years of her career – starting in employee success, then evolving her focus to customer success and strategic partnerships, and ultimately acting as the Chief Revenue Officer for Quip – Salesforce’s collaborative productivity software suite – to focus on performance and revenue growth. Prior to her time at Salesforce, she spent 12 years at Nortel as Human Resources Business Partner and working in the company’s Technology Services arm.
“I am incredibly excited to be joining Christina’s leadership team at LogicMonitor to help lead through this phase of continued growth and help shift the standard for what it means to be an employer in today’s industry,” said Alyene Schneidewind, Chief Performance Officer, LogicMonitor. “Every company needs to be thinking about how to evolve their people strategy and what they offer employees if they want to retain top talent. The ‘future of work’ is not just about return-to-office policies and monthly stipends, it’s about enabling employees to drive a customer-forward mentality, allowing them to contribute their best ideas and energy to the growth of the business.”
Julie Solliday will be responsible for customer success, professional services, support and renewals, bringing critical experience in customer success, revenue, and product management. She joins LogicMonitor from Salesforce, where she acted as Senior Vice President of Customer Success and was responsible for the AMER Customer Success Group (CSG) Enterprise territory, working with both CSG and sales leaders to deliver Annual Order Value growth in Enterprise. With a career around customer success, Solliday mirrors Kosmowski’s vision to put LogicMonitor customers at the center of everything the company does. Prior to joining Salesforce in 2005, Julie spent 9 years leading and implementing enterprise solutions at Onyx Software and with PeopleSoft Financials.
“I am incredibly impressed by the culture, talent, speed of innovation and passion that fuels LogicMonitor’s growth in a massive untapped market,” said Julie Solliday, Chief Customer Officer, LogicMonitor. “In an always-on world, observability reduces infrastructure remediation cycles giving customers time back to focus on innovation for new customer and employee experiences. Christina and I share a passion for multiplying customer-obsession through a cross-departmental, high performing team. I’m honored to be joining her and the rest of the team to continue this momentum and unlock new growth opportunities in the business.”
Since her appointment as CEO in January, Kosmowski has built a strong and diverse leadership team, made up of some of the industry’s best executive talent, with Solliday and Scheidewind joining Carol Lee, Chief Financial Officer, and Will Corkery as the Chief Revenue Officer. Ryan Kam, Chief Marketing Officer and Yvonne Schroder, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, round out the LogicMonitor Executive team.
