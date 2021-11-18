ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2021--
Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced its parent company American Software, Inc., has consolidated the resources of its portfolio of supply chain companies, including Logility, Inc., Demand Management, Inc., and New Generation Computing, Inc. (NGC Software). The subsidiaries will now operate as a single, cohesive team, unifying resources and services to enhance customer experience and its ability to deliver innovation to market.
Through the companies’ blended capabilities, customers will enjoy a comprehensive, digital platform built for multi-enterprise collaboration and performance – the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform ®. The recently released platform features products from across the combined portfolio and provides customers access to a wide range of capabilities that simplify supply chain operations, processes and decision-making. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and automation, users can continuously sense, analyze and update activity in the digital supply chain, always ensuring peak operational performance.
“The synergy between Logility, Demand Management, and NGC Software creates the most complete and innovative supply chain planning platform on the market,” said Allan Dow, president and CEO of Logility. “Now, more than ever, the digital economy requires an intuitive supply chain powered by cognitive planning. The capabilities and experience from our expanded team will result in greater innovation and, ultimately, better business outcomes for our customers.”
The Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform supports a wide range of industries, including apparel, food and beverage, consumer packaged and durable goods, life sciences and process manufacturing. Learn more about the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform ® by visiting logility.com/solutions.
About Logility
Accelerating the digital sustainable supply chain, Logility helps companies seize new opportunities, sense and respond to changing market dynamics and more profitably manage their complex global businesses. The Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform leverages an innovative blend of artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. Logility’s SaaS-based platform transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation. Logility customers include Big Lots, Husqvarna Group, Parker Hannifin, Sonoco Products and Red Wing Shoe Company. Logility is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). To learn how Logility can help you make smarter decisions faster, visit www.logility.com.
