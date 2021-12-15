DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 15, 2021--
The "Logistics Automation Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global logistics automation market was valued at USD 52.19 billion in 2020 and is expected to be USD 104.23 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.42% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
The emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the advent of a network of connected systems are helping industries perform a multitude of tasks, such as material batching, picking, ordering, packaging, warehouse security, and inspection. The factor helping improve operational efficiency by huge margins, which, in turn, drives the market.
Industry Highlights
The growth in the e-commerce industry worldwide and the growing need for efficient warehousing and inventory management are driving the market growth. Further, Significant investments are witnessing increased market demand. For instance, In September 2021, Spirit AeroSystems announced a new Global Digital Logistics Center, a seven-story 150,000-square-foot structure as a part of the company's 1 billion investment.
Also, according to the Bank of America, by 2025, 45% of all manufacturing will be performed by robotic technology. Following this trend, large firms, such as Raymond Limited (an Indian textile major) and Foxconn Technology (a China-based supplier for large technology manufacturers, like Samsung) have replaced (or plan to replace) 10,000 and 60,000 workers, respectively, by incorporating automated technology into their factories. These factors have had a direct impact on the increasing adoption of warehouse robotics. The rising number of warehouses and increasing investments in warehouse automation, coupled with the global rise in labor costs and availability of scalable technological solutions, have been driving the market for warehouse robots across the world.
Further, the emergence of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and the advent of a network of connected systems are helping industries perform a multitude of tasks, such as material batching, picking, ordering, packaging, warehouse security and inspection, and helping improve the operational efficiency by huge margins. The use of IoT technologies allows warehouses for real-time data transfer, flexible communication, and Big Data analytics. These, along with the cloud-based solution, enable automated, sophisticated, and agent-based control.
Additionally, amidst the COVID-19 situation, the warehouse and e-commerce market has been experiencing a crippling effect on the business operations owing to the major challenges posed by disruptions in the supply chain management and lack of workers. However, leveraging the automated systems, companies are expecting to revamp their operations. This instance is expected to drive the growth of the market going forward.
Key Market Trends
- Warehouse Management is Expected to Witness Significant Demand
- Asia Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth
Competitive Landscape
The Logistics Automation Market is moderately competitive, with a considerable number of regional and global players. Players in the market adopting strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions to increase their market share. Some of the major players in the market are Dematic Group and Vanderlande.
- February 2021 - Dematic announced an agreement to provide an automated mixed-case fulfillment solution to Merchants Distributors (MDI), a wholesale grocery distributor, for the primary operations center's upcoming renovation and expansion.
- October 2020 - Vanderlande launched Homepick, picking solution that uses Adapto. Vanderlande's shuttle-based automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS) is ideal for food retailers. Using Adapto and modular workstations, Homepick ensures the right order per delivery route and maximum delivery performance, resulting in significant time and cost savings.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Warehouse Investment Scenario
4.5 Impact of Macro-economic Factors on the Warehouse Automation Market
4.6 Market Drivers
4.6.1 Exponential Growth of the e-Commerce Industry and Rising Customer Expectation
4.6.2 Increasing Manufacturing Complexity and Technology Availability
4.7 Market Challenges
4.7.1 High Capital Investment and Flexibility
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Hardware
5.1.1.1 Mobile Robots (AGV, AMR)
5.1.1.2 Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)
5.1.1.3 Automated Sorting Systems
5.1.1.4 De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems
5.1.1.5 Conveyor Systems
5.1.1.6 Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC)
5.1.1.7 Order Picking
5.1.2 Software (Warehouse Management Systems(WMS), Warehouse Execution Systems (WES))``
5.1.3 Services (Value Added Services, Maintenance)
5.2 Global Transportation Management Market Scenario
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Food and Beverage (Including Manufacturing Facilities and Distribution Centers)
5.3.2 Post and Parcel
5.3.3 Groceries
5.3.4 General Merchandise
5.3.5 Apparel
5.3.6 Manufacturing
5.3.7 Other End-user Industries
5.4 By Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Dematic Group (Kion Group AG)
6.1.2 Daifuku Co. Limited
6.1.3 Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA AG)
6.1.4 Honeywell Intelligrated (Honeywell International Inc.)
6.1.5 Jungheinrich AG
6.1.6 Murata Machinery Ltd.
6.1.7 Knapp AG
6.1.8 TGW Logistics Group GmbH
6.1.9 Kardex Group
6.1.10 Mecalux SA
6.1.11 BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
6.1.12 SSI Schaefer AG
6.1.13 Vanderlande Industries BV
6.1.14 WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH
6.1.15 Oracle Corporation
6.1.16 One Network Enterprises Inc.
6.1.17 SAP SE
6.1.18 MercuryGate International Inc.
6.1.19 Princeton TMX
7 VENDOR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS - WAREHOUSE AUTOMATION
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/afa29n
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005862/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT OTHER TECHNOLOGY LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2021.
PUB: 12/15/2021 12:07 PM/DISC: 12/15/2021 12:07 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211215005862/en