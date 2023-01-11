ONTARIO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023--
MD 3PL, a client-focused logistics solutions company providing drayage, warehousing, fulfillment, and transportation, announced today it is changing its corporate name to IronLink Logistics.
The rebrand includes a new name and logo, refreshed visual identity and updated website. The change reflects IronLink’s growing suite of client-centric services and warehouse expansions across the United States. In 2023, IronLink will offer nearly 1 million square feet of storage to clients among the company’s six warehouses spanning from coast to coast. The company already has their sights on an additional California warehouse early this year.
“Our business has evolved dramatically since inception in 2019, including the leasing of four new warehouses that offer our clients financially wise logistic solutions and transportation ease to some of the country’s most popular ports,” said IronLink Logistics CEO, David Dembitzer. “Client relationships have been, and always will be, our top priority. We look at clients more as a partner than a customer. A motto we always share with them is ‘You focus on buying and selling, and we will worry about the warehousing.’ My requirement is to always provide customers with the best services and financial options.”
IronLink Logistics, formerly MD 3PL, was created in 2019 after CEO David Dembitzer experienced first-hand the most common logistics obstacles from product manufacturers and distributor docks. It was from those challenges that IronLink was created to offer solution-focused services that turn a business’s supply chain into an added value chain.
Headquartered in Ontario, Calif., IronLink offers warehouse solutions in California, New Jersey and South Carolina. In California there is nearly 300,000 square feet of warehousing in three locations including Ontario (2) and Chino, all close proximity to Long Beach and Los Angeles. On the east coast, 530,000 square feet of storage is provided in New Jersey (Burlington and Florence) and Charleston, SC. Strategic proximity to Interstate highways and commonly used seaports ensures customers quick drayage and fast turnarounds.
Providing end-to-end accountable and responsive solutions, IronLink looks to go above and beyond industry standards offering ample storage space, a high-quality warehouse management system and mobile app providing real time visibility, and around the clock customer service whether it be over the phone, email or via the WhatsApp.
“The team at IronLink is driven by our immense pride in our company’s history, combined with the ambition to push ourselves in new directions and deliver greater results to our clients,” said Dembitzer. “We are excited to see our brand shift into the company that it is, one of strength, both within the logistics industry and the client relationships we build.”
For more information about IronLink Logistics and to view the new IronLink branding, please visit www.IronLinkLogistics.com.
IronLink Logistics is an end-to-end 3PL logistics provider that offers high-performance and reliable customer solutions used by some of the nation’s most successful companies. With a focus on customer-service, IronLink Logistics is an integrated logistics company providing drayage, warehousing, fulfillment, and transportation. On-the-ground and online, IronLink Logistics connects and coordinates shipments, deliveries, warehousing, and special-handling requirements for customers of all sizes. Learn more at www.IronLinkLogistics.com.
