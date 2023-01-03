CARSON CITY, Nevada — There’s a new sheriff, er, governor in town.
Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was formally inaugurated as the 31st governor of Nevada on Tuesday afternoon.
“Among the family and friends and allies representing all 17 Nevada counties, I stand before you to say with overwhelming humility that I’m ready to serve as Nevada’s 31st governor,” Lombardo said in front of an estimated crowd of more than 700.
The event, which was moved from the front steps of the state Capitol to the Carson City Community Center because of inclement weather, followed the Republican governor’s official swearing-in on Monday.
Monday’s event, which was held on a state holiday, allowed the new governor to stay in compliance with Nevada law. According to statute, the incoming governor must be sworn into office on the first Monday in January by the chief justice or one of the associate justices of the state Supreme Court.
But Tuesday’s ceremony was much larger and flashier than Monday’s small event, attended by former governors, state legislators and constitutional officers in a completely full auditorium in Carson City.
Lombardo, who won the seat in a closely fought race against one-term former Gov. Steve Sisolak, focused the majority of his remarks on Nevada’s history and “pioneer spirit.”
The newly inaugurated Republican also vowed to uphold conservative ideals, reiterating his promise to block new taxes, halt “soft-on-crime” legislation and expand school choice.
Lombardo’s remarks come just a little over a month before the Nevada Legislature is set to begin its 82nd session, where Democrats hold a super-majority in the Assembly and a majority in the Senate.
