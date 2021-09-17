1st-$9,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Rb Bamer (M), 121E. Valdez-Jiminezx-x-xCesar Govea
2Reckless Love Mhf , 123J. Olivo2-7-3Rachelle Russell
3Jodyman Aa (M), 121F. Gilesx-x-xCesar Govea
4Rb Rath , 123J. Rodriguez3-4-2Rita Deleon
5Rb Rich Rath (L), 120L. Vivanco8-6-2Rhonda Tuley
6Highh Demand (L), 120C. Rodriguez6-5-6Thunder Johnson
7Vazs Gonna Burn Sv (L), 123A. Zuniga10-7-7Rhonda Tuley
8Gailsmasquerade (L), 120E. Mata5-11-7Thunder Johnson

2nd-$9,600, Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up ,

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Vp Royal Lark (L), 124A. Rivera3-6-1Janessa Muniz
2A Tempting Encounter (L), 124F. Calderon3-7-9Jose Sanchez III
3Koolz the Rule (L), 126R. Cabrera1-2-1Germain Bueno
4Invisable Paint Brush (L), 126A. Zuniga1-3-6Roy Garza
5Vp Deo Gratias , 124F. Giles6-3-5Martin Rodriguez
6Vp Slick Country (L), 124C. Garcia6-4-9Janessa Muniz

3rd-$16,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dashin Royally (L), 124E. Hernandez2-x-xSaul Ramirez, Jr.
2Js Mortgage Breaker (L), 124M. Delgado7-x-xJames Gonzales III
3I Am the Guy Yall (L), 124A. Rivera6-3-3Angel Sanchez
4Royal Thunder (L), 124E. Vera4-3-2Jose Camacho
5Coronados Secret (L), 124P. Anaya8-x-xEli Martinez
6Gone (M), 124R. Hernandez, Jr.x-x-xJ. Bustamante
7Bangladash (L), 124R. Vallejo3-x-xM. Taylor
8Cojos Boy (L), 124J. Olivo8-2-9Manuel Roman
9Jess Chasin Chicks (L), 124P. Espinosa9-x-xJustin Powell
10Heza Fast Mighty (L), 124J. Garcia8-x-xEtniel Sanabria

4th-$16,200, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1A High Spade , 124N. Villatoro3-8-8Rodolfo Sanchez
2Dm Dashing Bella (L), 124F. Giles7-2-6Kie Mushinski
3Thunder Mighty Bug (L), 126P. Alvarez6-4-2Roberto Madrigal
4Separating the Dashs (L), 124A. Rivera2-2-2Ricardo Aguirre
5Zanbino (L), 124P. Anaya4-3-5Eli Martinez
6Junomyrate Jm (L), 124R. Hernandez, Jr.5-8-8Enrique Alvarado
7Zoomin With Grace (L), 124F. Ramirez9-7-7Elida Bustamante
8Canelo Shake Em (L), 126J. Garcia8-2-7Jose Carrizales
9Butch Glory (L), 124E. Vera8-3-7Andre Brooks
10Ag Meraki (M), 124C. Garcia10-8-7Janessa Muniz

5th-$16,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Lethal Knight (L), 124J. Olivo3-7-7Janessa Muniz
2First Famous Romance , 124J. Garcia3-3-4Salvador Flores
3Accoutrements (L), 124J. Vega6-7-xPatrick Clemons
4Shakem Dash (L), 124A. Rivera2-2-6Angel Sanchez
5Rougish Lass (L), 126C. Barrett4-7-2Ronald Sayre
6Runningdownadream (L), 124J. Ramirez4-3-xSaul Ramirez, Jr.
7Favorite Job (L), 124A. Contreras6-5-9Fernanda Ruiz
8Hard Work (L), 124F. Calderon7-9-2John Stinebaugh
9Lethal Women (L), 124F. Ramirez5-8-4Elida Bustamante
10Eye Bringhomethecash (L), 126F. Mendez5-2-4Frank Mendez

6th-$10,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Ttt Kellys Walker (L), 126C. Barrett2-8-5Ronald Sayre
2Stitch It (L), 126M. Lara8-4-4Joe Chapa
3Im Here to Party (L), 126C. Aguilar2-4-11Kie Mushinski
4Dusting Em (L), 126J. Garcia4-9-4Jason Driver
5Chics Fast Strike (L), 126J. Martinez6-5-2Roberto Madrigal
6Kandu Bad Attitude , 124F. Giles4-1-4Martin Rodriguez
7Bode Dash (L), 126R. Ramirez, Jr.8-9-7James Gerhards
8Beau Windys Patriot (L), 126L. Flores-Garcia8-1-8Abraham Flores
9Magic Mayo (L), 126A. Zuniga7-7-7Jubenal Del Olmo-Rodriguez
10Last Man Standin , 126J. Herbert4-8-4Alonso Neri

7th-$16,000, , 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Three and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Corona Strong (L), 124J. Herbert8-2-xJose Sanchez III
2Sippin Jordan (L), 124J. Ortiz9-5-2Michael Joiner
3Fabulous Nancy (L), 124C. Garcia6-8-10Jose Espinoza
4You Look Famous (L), 124R. Garza-Cruz3-5-6Rolando Almanza
5Td Candy (L), 124J. Vega5-4-3Kerry Ellis
6Wanazoom , 124F. Mendez8-x-xFrank Mendez
7Aztec Lady (L), 124M. Delgado3-7-xJames Gonzales III
8Im So Relentless (L), 124A. Rivera9-5-5Esteban Rubio
9Ready Go (L), 124J. Martinez2-x-xJoe Chapa
10Fear Is a Liar , 124O. Andrade, Jr.x-x-xJ. Bustamante

8th-$11,600, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Vegas Pic (L), 124A. Medina4-6-1Bradley Bolen
2Babe Theory (L), 126C. Guillen Chacon1-3-4Harvey Baeza
3Rainbow Dash (L), 124J. Martinez7-2-5Angel Sanchez
4Sf Mito Fast (L), 124J. Garcia7-10-7Salvador Flores
5Senorita Teekila (L), 124A. Zuniga4-9-1Janessa Muniz
6Xdw Lucyat 100 (L), 126R. Ramirez, Jr.3-7-1Jacobo Mejia
7Wave Shine (L), 124R. Hurta3-1-2Roberto Duenes
8High Fashion Returns , 126J. Herbert4-7-9Alonso Neri
9Buying Pearls (L), 126O. Andrade, Jr.9-10-7James Gerhards
10Wattle , 126J. Mares, Jr.5-7-4Oscar Birdow

9th-$16,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Runacrossyourmind (L), 124N. Villatoro8-6-9Juan Castro
2Black Diamond B (L), 124R. Ramirez, Jr.6-4-4Trey Wood
3Shimmering Eagle (L), 124E. Mata10-7-xRoy Garza
4Check Out Aydden (L), 124J. Olivo10-10-xJanessa Muniz
5Shining First Time (L), 124P. Anaya3-6-8Eli Martinez
6Move in the Train (L), 124J. Vega3-2-6Kerry Ellis
7Es El Peregrino Rf (L), 124J. Garcia7-3-9Salvador Flores
8Gjr Vetch , 124E. Reyes8-3-10Miguel Castillo
9Whiskey 918 (L), 124R. Vallejo7-4-9M. Taylor
10Jj First Down Dash , 124R. Hernandez, Jr.4-7-7Jose Carrizales

10th-$16,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), Four Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Dashing Coronado (L), 124J. Ortiz10-5-3Pedro Lopez
2Demografix , 126G. Linares1-2-9Roberto Madrigal
3Em El Carretonero (L), 126R. Fierro1-2-2Raul Galvan
4One Sweet Venom (L), 124J. Garcia6-5-5Jose Carrizales
5Heza Classy Now (L), 124L. Vivanco4-4-2Toby Keeton
6Jess Paint Me Quick (L), 126J. Pulido7-6-8Edelmiro Carrizales
7Blue Shell (L), 126F. Ramirez2-3-7Jose Gamez
8Jess Her Dream (L), 124N. Villatoro7-6-4Jose Lopez
9Sir Prize Cartel (L), 124A. Rivera1-2-4Isidro Hinojosa
10Bv Last Kiss (L), 126N. Garcia, Jr.7-7-8Jorge Valenzuela

11th-$17,600, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW3 L), Three and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Cherokee Senator (L), 126L. Vivanco2-3-1Toby Keeton
2Little Party Wagon (L), 126N. Villatoro3-8-2Juan Castro
3Macs Lady M (L), 126J. Pulido3-2-5Santos Carrizales, Jr.
4Fires Relentless (L), 124R. Ramirez, Jr.2-1-1Trey Wood
5My Rockin Memories (L), 124A. Rivera6-4-2Esteban Rubio
6Watch Him B Famous (L), 124F. Calderon2-2-6John Stinebaugh
7Dash Master Angel , 126B. Candanosa1-1-2Telma Loya
8Waitanotherdayamanda (L), 124R. Vallejo5-10-1Jose Lopez
9Oh Yeah Jolla (L), 126F. Giles5-5-3Saul Ramirez, Jr.
10One Slick Delight , 124J. Herbert6-1-6Alonso Neri

12th-$16,000, , 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Three and One Half Furlongs

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds
1Angelas Queen (L), 124R. Vallejo4-5-9M. Taylor
2Sassy Jet Cartel (L), 124R. Fierro4-x-xRaul Galvan
3Tucker Dynasty , 124R. Ramirez, Jr.7-2-3Saul Ramirez, Jr.
4Tres Dynastys (L), 124J. Alvarez6-5-4Michael Joiner
5Ms Capo de Etta (L), 124G. Garcia5-3-5Raul Rodriguez, Jr.
6Your Only Moon (M), 124A. Riverax-x-xMiguel Castillo
7Circlethewagonsagain (L), 124A. Zuniga3-9-xRoy Garza
8Babes Fdd (L), 124L. Vivanco4-4-xToby Keeton
9A Rocking Chick (L), 124F. Giles3-5-xMartin Rodriguez
10Milka Tlc (L), 124P. Espinosa6-7-xPatrick Clemons

