1st-$9,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Rb Bamer (M), 121
|E. Valdez-Jiminez
|x-x-x
|Cesar Govea
|2
|Reckless Love Mhf , 123
|J. Olivo
|2-7-3
|Rachelle Russell
|3
|Jodyman Aa (M), 121
|F. Giles
|x-x-x
|Cesar Govea
|4
|Rb Rath , 123
|J. Rodriguez
|3-4-2
|Rita Deleon
|5
|Rb Rich Rath (L), 120
|L. Vivanco
|8-6-2
|Rhonda Tuley
|6
|Highh Demand (L), 120
|C. Rodriguez
|6-5-6
|Thunder Johnson
|7
|Vazs Gonna Burn Sv (L), 123
|A. Zuniga
|10-7-7
|Rhonda Tuley
|8
|Gailsmasquerade (L), 120
|E. Mata
|5-11-7
|Thunder Johnson
2nd-$9,600, Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up ,
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Vp Royal Lark (L), 124
|A. Rivera
|3-6-1
|Janessa Muniz
|2
|A Tempting Encounter (L), 124
|F. Calderon
|3-7-9
|Jose Sanchez III
|3
|Koolz the Rule (L), 126
|R. Cabrera
|1-2-1
|Germain Bueno
|4
|Invisable Paint Brush (L), 126
|A. Zuniga
|1-3-6
|Roy Garza
|5
|Vp Deo Gratias , 124
|F. Giles
|6-3-5
|Martin Rodriguez
|6
|Vp Slick Country (L), 124
|C. Garcia
|6-4-9
|Janessa Muniz
3rd-$16,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dashin Royally (L), 124
|E. Hernandez
|2-x-x
|Saul Ramirez, Jr.
|2
|Js Mortgage Breaker (L), 124
|M. Delgado
|7-x-x
|James Gonzales III
|3
|I Am the Guy Yall (L), 124
|A. Rivera
|6-3-3
|Angel Sanchez
|4
|Royal Thunder (L), 124
|E. Vera
|4-3-2
|Jose Camacho
|5
|Coronados Secret (L), 124
|P. Anaya
|8-x-x
|Eli Martinez
|6
|Gone (M), 124
|R. Hernandez, Jr.
|x-x-x
|J. Bustamante
|7
|Bangladash (L), 124
|R. Vallejo
|3-x-x
|M. Taylor
|8
|Cojos Boy (L), 124
|J. Olivo
|8-2-9
|Manuel Roman
|9
|Jess Chasin Chicks (L), 124
|P. Espinosa
|9-x-x
|Justin Powell
|10
|Heza Fast Mighty (L), 124
|J. Garcia
|8-x-x
|Etniel Sanabria
4th-$16,200, Maiden Claiming $15,000-$15,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|A High Spade , 124
|N. Villatoro
|3-8-8
|Rodolfo Sanchez
|2
|Dm Dashing Bella (L), 124
|F. Giles
|7-2-6
|Kie Mushinski
|3
|Thunder Mighty Bug (L), 126
|P. Alvarez
|6-4-2
|Roberto Madrigal
|4
|Separating the Dashs (L), 124
|A. Rivera
|2-2-2
|Ricardo Aguirre
|5
|Zanbino (L), 124
|P. Anaya
|4-3-5
|Eli Martinez
|6
|Junomyrate Jm (L), 124
|R. Hernandez, Jr.
|5-8-8
|Enrique Alvarado
|7
|Zoomin With Grace (L), 124
|F. Ramirez
|9-7-7
|Elida Bustamante
|8
|Canelo Shake Em (L), 126
|J. Garcia
|8-2-7
|Jose Carrizales
|9
|Butch Glory (L), 124
|E. Vera
|8-3-7
|Andre Brooks
|10
|Ag Meraki (M), 124
|C. Garcia
|10-8-7
|Janessa Muniz
5th-$16,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Lethal Knight (L), 124
|J. Olivo
|3-7-7
|Janessa Muniz
|2
|First Famous Romance , 124
|J. Garcia
|3-3-4
|Salvador Flores
|3
|Accoutrements (L), 124
|J. Vega
|6-7-x
|Patrick Clemons
|4
|Shakem Dash (L), 124
|A. Rivera
|2-2-6
|Angel Sanchez
|5
|Rougish Lass (L), 126
|C. Barrett
|4-7-2
|Ronald Sayre
|6
|Runningdownadream (L), 124
|J. Ramirez
|4-3-x
|Saul Ramirez, Jr.
|7
|Favorite Job (L), 124
|A. Contreras
|6-5-9
|Fernanda Ruiz
|8
|Hard Work (L), 124
|F. Calderon
|7-9-2
|John Stinebaugh
|9
|Lethal Women (L), 124
|F. Ramirez
|5-8-4
|Elida Bustamante
|10
|Eye Bringhomethecash (L), 126
|F. Mendez
|5-2-4
|Frank Mendez
6th-$10,000, Claiming $4,000-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Ttt Kellys Walker (L), 126
|C. Barrett
|2-8-5
|Ronald Sayre
|2
|Stitch It (L), 126
|M. Lara
|8-4-4
|Joe Chapa
|3
|Im Here to Party (L), 126
|C. Aguilar
|2-4-11
|Kie Mushinski
|4
|Dusting Em (L), 126
|J. Garcia
|4-9-4
|Jason Driver
|5
|Chics Fast Strike (L), 126
|J. Martinez
|6-5-2
|Roberto Madrigal
|6
|Kandu Bad Attitude , 124
|F. Giles
|4-1-4
|Martin Rodriguez
|7
|Bode Dash (L), 126
|R. Ramirez, Jr.
|8-9-7
|James Gerhards
|8
|Beau Windys Patriot (L), 126
|L. Flores-Garcia
|8-1-8
|Abraham Flores
|9
|Magic Mayo (L), 126
|A. Zuniga
|7-7-7
|Jubenal Del Olmo-Rodriguez
|10
|Last Man Standin , 126
|J. Herbert
|4-8-4
|Alonso Neri
7th-$16,000, , 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Three and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Corona Strong (L), 124
|J. Herbert
|8-2-x
|Jose Sanchez III
|2
|Sippin Jordan (L), 124
|J. Ortiz
|9-5-2
|Michael Joiner
|3
|Fabulous Nancy (L), 124
|C. Garcia
|6-8-10
|Jose Espinoza
|4
|You Look Famous (L), 124
|R. Garza-Cruz
|3-5-6
|Rolando Almanza
|5
|Td Candy (L), 124
|J. Vega
|5-4-3
|Kerry Ellis
|6
|Wanazoom , 124
|F. Mendez
|8-x-x
|Frank Mendez
|7
|Aztec Lady (L), 124
|M. Delgado
|3-7-x
|James Gonzales III
|8
|Im So Relentless (L), 124
|A. Rivera
|9-5-5
|Esteban Rubio
|9
|Ready Go (L), 124
|J. Martinez
|2-x-x
|Joe Chapa
|10
|Fear Is a Liar , 124
|O. Andrade, Jr.
|x-x-x
|J. Bustamante
8th-$11,600, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Vegas Pic (L), 124
|A. Medina
|4-6-1
|Bradley Bolen
|2
|Babe Theory (L), 126
|C. Guillen Chacon
|1-3-4
|Harvey Baeza
|3
|Rainbow Dash (L), 124
|J. Martinez
|7-2-5
|Angel Sanchez
|4
|Sf Mito Fast (L), 124
|J. Garcia
|7-10-7
|Salvador Flores
|5
|Senorita Teekila (L), 124
|A. Zuniga
|4-9-1
|Janessa Muniz
|6
|Xdw Lucyat 100 (L), 126
|R. Ramirez, Jr.
|3-7-1
|Jacobo Mejia
|7
|Wave Shine (L), 124
|R. Hurta
|3-1-2
|Roberto Duenes
|8
|High Fashion Returns , 126
|J. Herbert
|4-7-9
|Alonso Neri
|9
|Buying Pearls (L), 126
|O. Andrade, Jr.
|9-10-7
|James Gerhards
|10
|Wattle , 126
|J. Mares, Jr.
|5-7-4
|Oscar Birdow
9th-$16,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Runacrossyourmind (L), 124
|N. Villatoro
|8-6-9
|Juan Castro
|2
|Black Diamond B (L), 124
|R. Ramirez, Jr.
|6-4-4
|Trey Wood
|3
|Shimmering Eagle (L), 124
|E. Mata
|10-7-x
|Roy Garza
|4
|Check Out Aydden (L), 124
|J. Olivo
|10-10-x
|Janessa Muniz
|5
|Shining First Time (L), 124
|P. Anaya
|3-6-8
|Eli Martinez
|6
|Move in the Train (L), 124
|J. Vega
|3-2-6
|Kerry Ellis
|7
|Es El Peregrino Rf (L), 124
|J. Garcia
|7-3-9
|Salvador Flores
|8
|Gjr Vetch , 124
|E. Reyes
|8-3-10
|Miguel Castillo
|9
|Whiskey 918 (L), 124
|R. Vallejo
|7-4-9
|M. Taylor
|10
|Jj First Down Dash , 124
|R. Hernandez, Jr.
|4-7-7
|Jose Carrizales
10th-$16,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW1 X), Four Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Dashing Coronado (L), 124
|J. Ortiz
|10-5-3
|Pedro Lopez
|2
|Demografix , 126
|G. Linares
|1-2-9
|Roberto Madrigal
|3
|Em El Carretonero (L), 126
|R. Fierro
|1-2-2
|Raul Galvan
|4
|One Sweet Venom (L), 124
|J. Garcia
|6-5-5
|Jose Carrizales
|5
|Heza Classy Now (L), 124
|L. Vivanco
|4-4-2
|Toby Keeton
|6
|Jess Paint Me Quick (L), 126
|J. Pulido
|7-6-8
|Edelmiro Carrizales
|7
|Blue Shell (L), 126
|F. Ramirez
|2-3-7
|Jose Gamez
|8
|Jess Her Dream (L), 124
|N. Villatoro
|7-6-4
|Jose Lopez
|9
|Sir Prize Cartel (L), 124
|A. Rivera
|1-2-4
|Isidro Hinojosa
|10
|Bv Last Kiss (L), 126
|N. Garcia, Jr.
|7-7-8
|Jorge Valenzuela
11th-$17,600, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up (NW3 L), Three and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Cherokee Senator (L), 126
|L. Vivanco
|2-3-1
|Toby Keeton
|2
|Little Party Wagon (L), 126
|N. Villatoro
|3-8-2
|Juan Castro
|3
|Macs Lady M (L), 126
|J. Pulido
|3-2-5
|Santos Carrizales, Jr.
|4
|Fires Relentless (L), 124
|R. Ramirez, Jr.
|2-1-1
|Trey Wood
|5
|My Rockin Memories (L), 124
|A. Rivera
|6-4-2
|Esteban Rubio
|6
|Watch Him B Famous (L), 124
|F. Calderon
|2-2-6
|John Stinebaugh
|7
|Dash Master Angel , 126
|B. Candanosa
|1-1-2
|Telma Loya
|8
|Waitanotherdayamanda (L), 124
|R. Vallejo
|5-10-1
|Jose Lopez
|9
|Oh Yeah Jolla (L), 126
|F. Giles
|5-5-3
|Saul Ramirez, Jr.
|10
|One Slick Delight , 124
|J. Herbert
|6-1-6
|Alonso Neri
12th-$16,000, , 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Three and One Half Furlongs
|PP
|Horse (Med Code), Wt.
|Jockey
|Last 3
|Trainer
|Odds
|1
|Angelas Queen (L), 124
|R. Vallejo
|4-5-9
|M. Taylor
|2
|Sassy Jet Cartel (L), 124
|R. Fierro
|4-x-x
|Raul Galvan
|3
|Tucker Dynasty , 124
|R. Ramirez, Jr.
|7-2-3
|Saul Ramirez, Jr.
|4
|Tres Dynastys (L), 124
|J. Alvarez
|6-5-4
|Michael Joiner
|5
|Ms Capo de Etta (L), 124
|G. Garcia
|5-3-5
|Raul Rodriguez, Jr.
|6
|Your Only Moon (M), 124
|A. Rivera
|x-x-x
|Miguel Castillo
|7
|Circlethewagonsagain (L), 124
|A. Zuniga
|3-9-x
|Roy Garza
|8
|Babes Fdd (L), 124
|L. Vivanco
|4-4-x
|Toby Keeton
|9
|A Rocking Chick (L), 124
|F. Giles
|3-5-x
|Martin Rodriguez
|10
|Milka Tlc (L), 124
|P. Espinosa
|6-7-x
|Patrick Clemons
