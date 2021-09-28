1st_$9,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Wma Big Baby121Gailsmasquerade123
Rb Munchie121Dance With Me Mhf123
Southern Bell Mhf123Highh Demand123
Rb Fassynator121Psc Madison123

2nd_$16,000, , 3YO up, .

Favorito124La Zingaro126
Lobo Rayado126El Rey de Luna124
Lota Dashin Panther126Colonel John Mosby126
My Gypsys Shadow124Flyin Rusty124

3rd_$17,400, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 3½f.

Lilly Bug124Gladiator124
Commandery124Tellem Im High124
One Guy124Wide Open Corona124
Mrcoronado124Donttemptthisnatural124
Bonnie Katie124Fabulous Royale124

4th_$16,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 5½f.

Eye Am Tuff126Legal124
Md Twenty Twenty126Bp Desert Streak124
Senator Saweet126Im Jess Dashing124
Rivers Run Fast124American Eagle V124
X Rated Winner124Lynns Prodigy126
Th Drop Tine126

5th_$10,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 3f.

Boomin Chick124Shake On Down124
D Chisel126Jimmy Quick Hands126
Brooklynns Finest126Ryons Twisted Idea126
Temp to Master124El Alfarero126
Holy Shake124One Famous Casanova124
Heza Tempting Dash124A Beachy Bok126

6th_$13,040, , 3YO up, 4f.

Me Just Fast126Contentious Strike126
Aside the Kash126A Tres of Diamonds124
Th Dancing Darlene126Aside the Fire126
Toasta Patriot Chick126Alluring Winner126

7th_$16,000, , 2YO, 3½f.

Savethestatues124Blue Aint Ur Color Z124
El Barra124Fast Dashin Carter124
Inphinity124Ethical Intrigue124
Coronado Mystico124Efrains Mountain124
Vf Cannon124Z On the Run124

8th_$12,160, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 3f.

My Moment of Faith126Elle Cartel126
Chico Loco126Shake to the Moon124
Thrones126Movin D Bucks126
Una Mas Stoli126Aj Another Cutiepie126
Stormin Tourist126Jess Moon Coming126

9th_$19,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 3f.

Jet Dot Com124Peach Fool of Dash126
Poker Tlc124Gotaway Capo124
Pool Memories124Dash Master Chick126
Blazin the Moon124D Golden Fortune124
Mister Blue Sky124Dash N to the Cartel124
Vodoo Cartel126Speedy Lil Number124

10th_$12,560, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 4f.

Heza Fast Pyc126Real Grateful124
Eyesstreakinatthebar126Tf Sweet Lil Jess124
Sw Furrious Chicken124Lil D124
Rock N Dash124Oc Lucky Girl124
Racey T L C126Zoomalott124
Jj Idea Dash124Quick Zest124

11th_$12,400, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 3f.

Cr El Gallero124Cleats Fortune124
Too Jealous124Ekg Jes Jettin Away124
Lotza Cac124Return to Texas126
Azoom Legacy126Itachi124
Bm Lady Jess Go124Kool Mistress126
Justtify124Hearst Califa124

