1st_$9,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Wma Big Baby
|121
|Gailsmasquerade
|123
|Rb Munchie
|121
|Dance With Me Mhf
|123
|Southern Bell Mhf
|123
|Highh Demand
|123
|Rb Fassynator
|121
|Psc Madison
|123
2nd_$16,000, , 3YO up, .
|Favorito
|124
|La Zingaro
|126
|Lobo Rayado
|126
|El Rey de Luna
|124
|Lota Dashin Panther
|126
|Colonel John Mosby
|126
|My Gypsys Shadow
|124
|Flyin Rusty
|124
3rd_$17,400, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 3½f.
|Lilly Bug
|124
|Gladiator
|124
|Commandery
|124
|Tellem Im High
|124
|One Guy
|124
|Wide Open Corona
|124
|Mrcoronado
|124
|Donttemptthisnatural
|124
|Bonnie Katie
|124
|Fabulous Royale
|124
4th_$16,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 5½f.
|Eye Am Tuff
|126
|Legal
|124
|Md Twenty Twenty
|126
|Bp Desert Streak
|124
|Senator Saweet
|126
|Im Jess Dashing
|124
|Rivers Run Fast
|124
|American Eagle V
|124
|X Rated Winner
|124
|Lynns Prodigy
|126
|Th Drop Tine
|126
5th_$10,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 3f.
|Boomin Chick
|124
|Shake On Down
|124
|D Chisel
|126
|Jimmy Quick Hands
|126
|Brooklynns Finest
|126
|Ryons Twisted Idea
|126
|Temp to Master
|124
|El Alfarero
|126
|Holy Shake
|124
|One Famous Casanova
|124
|Heza Tempting Dash
|124
|A Beachy Bok
|126
6th_$13,040, , 3YO up, 4f.
|Me Just Fast
|126
|Contentious Strike
|126
|Aside the Kash
|126
|A Tres of Diamonds
|124
|Th Dancing Darlene
|126
|Aside the Fire
|126
|Toasta Patriot Chick
|126
|Alluring Winner
|126
7th_$16,000, , 2YO, 3½f.
|Savethestatues
|124
|Blue Aint Ur Color Z
|124
|El Barra
|124
|Fast Dashin Carter
|124
|Inphinity
|124
|Ethical Intrigue
|124
|Coronado Mystico
|124
|Efrains Mountain
|124
|Vf Cannon
|124
|Z On the Run
|124
8th_$12,160, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 3f.
|My Moment of Faith
|126
|Elle Cartel
|126
|Chico Loco
|126
|Shake to the Moon
|124
|Thrones
|126
|Movin D Bucks
|126
|Una Mas Stoli
|126
|Aj Another Cutiepie
|126
|Stormin Tourist
|126
|Jess Moon Coming
|126
9th_$19,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 3f.
|Jet Dot Com
|124
|Peach Fool of Dash
|126
|Poker Tlc
|124
|Gotaway Capo
|124
|Pool Memories
|124
|Dash Master Chick
|126
|Blazin the Moon
|124
|D Golden Fortune
|124
|Mister Blue Sky
|124
|Dash N to the Cartel
|124
|Vodoo Cartel
|126
|Speedy Lil Number
|124
10th_$12,560, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 4f.
|Heza Fast Pyc
|126
|Real Grateful
|124
|Eyesstreakinatthebar
|126
|Tf Sweet Lil Jess
|124
|Sw Furrious Chicken
|124
|Lil D
|124
|Rock N Dash
|124
|Oc Lucky Girl
|124
|Racey T L C
|126
|Zoomalott
|124
|Jj Idea Dash
|124
|Quick Zest
|124
11th_$12,400, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 3f.
|Cr El Gallero
|124
|Cleats Fortune
|124
|Too Jealous
|124
|Ekg Jes Jettin Away
|124
|Lotza Cac
|124
|Return to Texas
|126
|Azoom Legacy
|126
|Itachi
|124
|Bm Lady Jess Go
|124
|Kool Mistress
|126
|Justtify
|124
|Hearst Califa
|124
