1st_$12,400, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, 3½f.

Eagle in Disguise124Favorite Flirt124
Most Interesting124Thank U Next B124
Sheza Louisiana Blue124Lil Southern Sister124
Maximum Theory124La Chacalosa124
Kj Suzy Q124Relentless Dean124

2nd_$11,040, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 3f.

Dr Serendipity124Just Deadly126
Mr Rare Bubba126I Am Golden Boy126
Sweet Lavish Jess124Zef Garcia Seis126
Alluring Perry124Th Dancing Darlene126

3rd_$12,400, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Jb too Sexy124Eyesa Red Cat124
El Rey de Luna124Flyin South126
Fast Jumpn Piloto124Supreme Menace126
El Trival124Fly Inseperable124
James Cartel124Romeo Sierra124
B B Got Game124

4th_$13,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 4f.

Crb Teresita124Allurin Special Dash124
This Chic Gotta Gun124Lethal Looks124
Kool Mistress126Geh Corona Blades124
Flyin Robok126Horizon Braveheart124
Bl Ms Bodaciousquick124Cartels Value124
Th Dancing Destoni124Glimpse of Billy124

5th_$16,000, , 3YO up, 4f.

High Flying Val124Streakin Glaze126
Return to Texas126Favorite Job124
The Flash of White126Go Easy Jet126
Fabulous Fonz124Rembering Mac124
Designed Wonder124Lethal Cowboy Jessie124
Fly Giorgino126Accoutrements124

6th_$11,600, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 3½f.

Jm Valentina124Th Drop Tine126
Painted Lil Perry124Shez Serendipity124
Cj I Aint No Fool126Teller Ima Fast Man126
Frigidly Cold126High Fashion Returns126
Scooter Cartel124Wave Shine124
Mexican Chic126McM What a Episode126

7th_$16,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 2½f.

Mr Rite Now124La Bestia Corona124
Demografix126Shez Your Secret124
Flirt Wagon126Loves It126
A Political Passion124Dd Runaway124
Sir Prize Cartel124Aj Another Cutiepie126
Ur El Modelo124Torts On a Wagon124

8th_$16,000, , 2YO, 2½f.

Jess Solid124Miss Never to Late124
Doublewide Queen124Jess Send Me Blazin124
Orient Xpress124Catch124
One Jenuine Corona V124Certifyed124
Shesa Sweet Gypsy124Apollitical Fool124

9th_$17,600, opt cl, 3YO up, 3½f.

Rocket Queen V124Come N Take It To126
Carry the Memories126Stepponit126
Jess Molly Brown124Wow What a Dynasty126
Seperate Rain126Fast Flash Gordon126
One Slick Delight124

10th_$19,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 3½f.

The Dancing Pop Pop124Lethal White Veil124
Shesa Ms Perry124Allure Me Softly124
Pool Memories124Mister Blue Sky124
Legal124Td Tres Seis124
Peach Fool of Dash126Viewpoint126
Separating the Dashs124Our Prize Fighter124

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you