1st_$13,600, , 2YO F, 4f.

Prized Pie Perry124Miss Real Corona124
Class Lady La Jolla124Cee Me Dashing124
Infamous Ash124Miss Bonnie Blaze B124
Separate Ocean124Dixie Moon Jagger124
Cashininonaprospect124Brooklynns Train124

2nd_$13,600, cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 3½f.

Broadways Pick124Suprise Secret124
Tf That Girls Fortun124Vodoo Cartel124
Stinky Dashperry124Prized Dimon124
Jetsie Corona124Mini Secret124
Fancy Rail124Bv I Am124

3rd_$8,500, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 4f.

R C Hombre124Outlaw Tunes126
El Violento126Runaway Match Race126
Cw Quick Blue Cartel124Willrhettjet126
Cs Ocean Gol126Bits of Hope124
Shyne Ona Dreamer124Jess Dina Fly126
Cartels Value124Wild First Twist124

4th_$10,576, cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, 3f.

Lj Gran Corredor124Wagon Dashin Menace124
Poolie124Kool Kash Kid124
Moonin J Lo124Peace Sign124
Hotwired Cartel124Moroccan Chicks124
Little Wagon Dreams121Jessies Rylee124

5th_$13,600, , 2YO, 4f.

Kiss My Wild Candy124Favoritfire124
Temptingeye124Edward Ashley124
A Smooth Trick124Justiss124
Coronados Secret124Aj On a Wave124
Tom Bulleit124Sheiloh124

6th_$20,000, alc, 3YO up F&M, 4f.

Streakin Hocks124Dashinthruatrain126
Macs Lady M126Z Corona126
Valiant Memorie126Ec Abella126
Golly Jess124Seperate Rain126
Galaxy Czech126

7th_$14,280, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 3f.

Great Hocks124Quemados Royal Moon126
Dash for Blood124Blonde Belle Cartel124
Shake to the Moon124Five Bar Silver126
Cartels Blessing126Eagle Creek Falls124
Shinning Runaway124Cherokee Senator126
Jeg Apolliteal Seis124Dynasty Withattitude124

8th_$20,000, alc, 3YO up, .

Mr Desert Wrangler126The Grand Legend126
Fantasticazoom Jr126Black Cazador126
Favorite Kool Cartel126Seperate Wagons124
Steal the Candy124Big Eagle Gone124
Stepponit126Im Jess Dashing124
Apocalyptical Jess126El Chocolatito124

9th_$50,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 4f.

Yellow Rose of Texas Stakes

Ss Classyjess126Apollitical Mogul126
Jess a Dashin Angela124Tempting Knockout124
My Rockin Memories124

10th_$58,220, stk, 3YO up, .

Lone Star 870 Battle of the Breeds Stakes

Red Red Wine126Jack With Seven126
Don't Blame Dexter126Laycock Bay126
Slp Mighty High126Beta Capo Song126
Slugger Dale126Jess Paint Me Quick126

11th_$50,000, stk, 3YO up, 4f.

B.F. Phillips, Jr. Stakes

Famous Chief124His Time to Deal124
Jesslightninglegs124Won Famous Dash124
Air to Em Jess124Relentlessly124
My Fast Prize126Kiss My Annee Gl126
Eye Will Decide124Beduino La Jolla124
Carry the Memories126Ten Sent126

12th_$79,070, , 2YO, 3½f.

Texas Hero Futurity

Wf High Gear124Wearereadynow124
Wired to Win124Fourwinds de Capi124
Dtl Hot Wired124De Quick Capo124
Getrekt by Vito124Capo Cabana124
So Whatcha Want124Cheyennenews124

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you