1st_$9,500, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f.
|Rb Blytz
|123
|b-Rb Bradley Nelson
|121
|a-Lapcos Bonus
|123
|Flyingj Gideon
|123
|Proud American
|123
|Jhessabell
|123
|b-Rb Headlyght
|121
|a-Jolly Good Mhf
|123
|Uptown Georgie
|123
|Wma Fireball
|123
a,b-Coupled.
2nd_$10,800, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, .
|Supreme Menace
|126
|Warr Wagon
|126
|Special Joi
|124
|Easter Fools
|124
|Cmc Easter Chick
|124
|Dreamkeeper
|126
|Allurin Special Dash
|124
|Beastie Bok
|126
3rd_$12,560, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, .
|Continual Dividends
|124
|Jb Speedy Gonzales
|124
|Fast Texas Justice
|126
|Pips Caliente
|126
|Im Bigtime Southern
|126
|Kaydenas Cowboy
|124
|El Bee Dee
|124
|First Stoli Jumpin
|126
4th_$16,800, alc, 2YO (NW1 X), 4f.
|Panhandle Dynasty
|124
|Dm Moonpie
|124
|Ryder Lee
|124
|Vaquero Stone
|124
|Valezzandra
|124
|Lethal Viper
|124
|Hejfund
|124
|One Easy Eagle
|124
|Jess the Leader
|124
|Lett It Happen
|124
5th_$13,200, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO, 3f.
|Hes All Chrome
|124
|Eyesa Gonna Gettotop
|124
|Bodacious Flash
|124
|Vampirina
|124
|Lil Mighty Dash
|124
|Jetsie Corona
|124
|Courageous Tammy V
|124
|Separatist Class
|124
|Iwanna Freighttrain
|124
|Daddy Sweet Princess
|124
6th_$16,000, , 2YO F, 3½f.
|Jess Political Now
|124
|Girls Famous
|124
|Rfire Spirit
|124
|High On America
|124
|Pieology
|124
|Luxuri
|124
|Dash to Dina
|124
|Ms Master Jess
|124
|Imthefastkind
|124
|More Tocome
|124
7th_$19,000, , 2YO, 3½f.
|Tickle This Ivory
|124
|Stargate
|124
|Miss Spicy Corona
|124
|Sr Roman Cartel
|124
|Deal Him Fast
|124
|Whiskey One O Won
|124
|Onefamouspotra
|124
|A Famous Ribbon
|124
|Tempting Cautionsly
|124
|Bokit Man
|124
8th_$16,800, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 3f.
|Feature This Hero
|124
|Featured Prospect
|124
|Elmer
|124
|Jess On the Run
|124
|Hechizero Lips
|124
|Isa Super Freak
|124
|Fast Praire Mist
|124
|A Seis Train
|124
|Ms Cruzin Fast
|124
|Jess Moonin
|124
|Ec Fama
|124
|Alamitos Dreams
|124
9th_$16,000, , 3YO up, 3f.
|Tf One Sweet Robin
|124
|Favortism
|124
|Eos Baby Blood
|124
|Jesa Valiant Hero
|124
|La Pather
|126
|Ec First Down
|124
|Shez Iconic
|124
|Eagle Creek Falls
|124
|Sling
|124
|Train Hoppin
|124
|Bv Big Bux
|124
|Mandi Lane
|124
10th_$17,600, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 3½f.
|Uncompromized
|124
|Steal the Candy
|124
|Gold Diggers Avenger
|126
|Mighty Prize Doll
|126
|Ec Abella
|126
|Jess Adamant
|124
|Wow What a Dynasty
|126
|Rocket Queen V
|124
|Shes Already Famous
|124
|Apolitical Blade
|124
|Sizzling Secret V
|126
|Jess a Fast Rogue
|126
11th_$19,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 4f.
|Jesslightninglegs
|124
|Ima Catboy
|124
|Jeg Apolliteal Seis
|124
|Alchemyst
|126
|Jjs Call
|124
|Wryker
|124
|El Tartanero Jess
|124
|You Rock My Hocks
|124
|Runaway the Eagle
|124
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.