1st_$9,500, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f.

Rb Blytz123b-Rb Bradley Nelson121
a-Lapcos Bonus123Flyingj Gideon123
Proud American123Jhessabell123
b-Rb Headlyght121a-Jolly Good Mhf123
Uptown Georgie123Wma Fireball123

a,b-Coupled.

2nd_$10,800, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, .

Supreme Menace126Warr Wagon126
Special Joi124Easter Fools124
Cmc Easter Chick124Dreamkeeper126
Allurin Special Dash124Beastie Bok126

3rd_$12,560, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, .

Continual Dividends124Jb Speedy Gonzales124
Fast Texas Justice126Pips Caliente126
Im Bigtime Southern126Kaydenas Cowboy124
El Bee Dee124First Stoli Jumpin126

4th_$16,800, alc, 2YO (NW1 X), 4f.

Panhandle Dynasty124Dm Moonpie124
Ryder Lee124Vaquero Stone124
Valezzandra124Lethal Viper124
Hejfund124One Easy Eagle124
Jess the Leader124Lett It Happen124

5th_$13,200, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO, 3f.

Hes All Chrome124Eyesa Gonna Gettotop124
Bodacious Flash124Vampirina124
Lil Mighty Dash124Jetsie Corona124
Courageous Tammy V124Separatist Class124
Iwanna Freighttrain124Daddy Sweet Princess124

6th_$16,000, , 2YO F, 3½f.

Jess Political Now124Girls Famous124
Rfire Spirit124High On America124
Pieology124Luxuri124
Dash to Dina124Ms Master Jess124
Imthefastkind124More Tocome124

7th_$19,000, , 2YO, 3½f.

Tickle This Ivory124Stargate124
Miss Spicy Corona124Sr Roman Cartel124
Deal Him Fast124Whiskey One O Won124
Onefamouspotra124A Famous Ribbon124
Tempting Cautionsly124Bokit Man124

8th_$16,800, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 3f.

Feature This Hero124Featured Prospect124
Elmer124Jess On the Run124
Hechizero Lips124Isa Super Freak124
Fast Praire Mist124A Seis Train124
Ms Cruzin Fast124Jess Moonin124
Ec Fama124Alamitos Dreams124

9th_$16,000, , 3YO up, 3f.

Tf One Sweet Robin124Favortism124
Eos Baby Blood124Jesa Valiant Hero124
La Pather126Ec First Down124
Shez Iconic124Eagle Creek Falls124
Sling124Train Hoppin124
Bv Big Bux124Mandi Lane124

10th_$17,600, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 3½f.

Uncompromized124Steal the Candy124
Gold Diggers Avenger126Mighty Prize Doll126
Ec Abella126Jess Adamant124
Wow What a Dynasty126Rocket Queen V124
Shes Already Famous124Apolitical Blade124
Sizzling Secret V126Jess a Fast Rogue126

11th_$19,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 4f.

Jesslightninglegs124Ima Catboy124
Jeg Apolliteal Seis124Alchemyst126
Jjs Call124Wryker124
El Tartanero Jess124You Rock My Hocks124
Runaway the Eagle124

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

