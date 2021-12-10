3rd-$12,240, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:03. Good. bumped break,prevailed

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:33.350.

Trainer: James Gonzales III

Winner: SOR G, 2, by Hez Our Secret-Corona Darlin

Scratched: Apolitical Miracle.

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds
Hez Darlin124331-hd1-nkM. Delgado2.60
Apollitical Fool124413-½2-½V. Urieta, Jr.9.40
Cartel Pete124988-23-hdO. Andrade, Jr.2.70
Kick Out the Jams124222-½4-½S. Fuentes4.50
Eyesa Gonna Gettotop124875-hd5-½A. Zuniga32.20
Running Water124656-hd6-¾L. Vivanco2.80
Dona Felix130567-hd7-hdM. Lara81.60
Nv Paint My Destiny128144-18-4½C. Garcia16.90
Eagle in Disguise1247999E. Mata Flores19.60
4 (3)Hez Darlin7.204.803.40
5 (4)Apollitical Fool8.405.20
10 (9)Cartel Pete3.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (3-3-1/4) 3 Correct Paid $21.20. Daily Double (3-4) paid $100.80; Exacta (4-5) paid $53.60; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-10-3) paid $45.13; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-10) paid $71.40;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

