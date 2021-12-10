3rd-$12,240, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds , Two and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:03. Good. bumped break,prevailed
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:33.350.
Trainer: James Gonzales III
Winner: SOR G, 2, by Hez Our Secret-Corona Darlin
Scratched: Apolitical Miracle.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Hez Darlin
|124
|3
|3
|1-hd
|1-nk
|M. Delgado
|2.60
|Apollitical Fool
|124
|4
|1
|3-½
|2-½
|V. Urieta, Jr.
|9.40
|Cartel Pete
|124
|9
|8
|8-2
|3-hd
|O. Andrade, Jr.
|2.70
|Kick Out the Jams
|124
|2
|2
|2-½
|4-½
|S. Fuentes
|4.50
|Eyesa Gonna Gettotop
|124
|8
|7
|5-hd
|5-½
|A. Zuniga
|32.20
|Running Water
|124
|6
|5
|6-hd
|6-¾
|L. Vivanco
|2.80
|Dona Felix
|130
|5
|6
|7-hd
|7-hd
|M. Lara
|81.60
|Nv Paint My Destiny
|128
|1
|4
|4-1
|8-4½
|C. Garcia
|16.90
|Eagle in Disguise
|124
|7
|9
|9
|9
|E. Mata Flores
|19.60
|4 (3)
|Hez Darlin
|7.20
|4.80
|3.40
|5 (4)
|Apollitical Fool
|8.40
|5.20
|10 (9)
|Cartel Pete
|3.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (3-3-1/4) 3 Correct Paid $21.20. Daily Double (3-4) paid $100.80; Exacta (4-5) paid $53.60; $0.1 Superfecta (4-5-10-3) paid $45.13; $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-10) paid $71.40;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.