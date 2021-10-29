5th-$16,000, , 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:59. 7. wire to wire

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:02.350.

Trainer: John Stinebaugh

Winner: BR F, 2, by Bf Farm Boss-Card Party

Scratched: Angelas Queen.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Cobby Lou124321-½1-½1-1¼F. Calderon0.50
Rainbow Dash Af128714-14-22-1R. Valenzuela8.30
Santa Fe Stone124232-½2-hd3-½J. Alvarez7.90
Paradyce124143-½3-½4-½A. Zuniga13.60
Mia Fabulosa128697-hd5-hd5-¾J. Herbert8.00
Im So Relentless124868-hd7-½6-¾N. Villatoro22.00
A Lil More Ivory1279798-hd7-¾E. Lujan15.20
Difference Follies124485-½6-½8-2B. Candanosa18.20
Fabulous Nancy130556-hd99C. Guillen Chacon27.00
4 (3)Cobby Lou3.002.202.10
8 (7)Rainbow Dash Af4.203.00
2 (2)Santa Fe Stone3.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (10-7-4/3) 3 Correct Paid $53.95. Daily Double (7-4) paid $91.00; Exacta (4-8) paid $18.00; $0.1 Superfecta (4-8-2-1) paid $24.29; $0.5 Trifecta (4-8-2) paid $17.05;

