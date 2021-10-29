5th-$16,000, , 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:59. 7. wire to wire
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:02.350.
Trainer: John Stinebaugh
Winner: BR F, 2, by Bf Farm Boss-Card Party
Scratched: Angelas Queen.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Cobby Lou
|124
|3
|2
|1-½
|1-½
|1-1¼
|F. Calderon
|0.50
|Rainbow Dash Af
|128
|7
|1
|4-1
|4-2
|2-1
|R. Valenzuela
|8.30
|Santa Fe Stone
|124
|2
|3
|2-½
|2-hd
|3-½
|J. Alvarez
|7.90
|Paradyce
|124
|1
|4
|3-½
|3-½
|4-½
|A. Zuniga
|13.60
|Mia Fabulosa
|128
|6
|9
|7-hd
|5-hd
|5-¾
|J. Herbert
|8.00
|Im So Relentless
|124
|8
|6
|8-hd
|7-½
|6-¾
|N. Villatoro
|22.00
|A Lil More Ivory
|127
|9
|7
|9
|8-hd
|7-¾
|E. Lujan
|15.20
|Difference Follies
|124
|4
|8
|5-½
|6-½
|8-2
|B. Candanosa
|18.20
|Fabulous Nancy
|130
|5
|5
|6-hd
|9
|9
|C. Guillen Chacon
|27.00
|4 (3)
|Cobby Lou
|3.00
|2.20
|2.10
|8 (7)
|Rainbow Dash Af
|4.20
|3.00
|2 (2)
|Santa Fe Stone
|3.20
$0.5 Pick 3 (10-7-4/3) 3 Correct Paid $53.95. Daily Double (7-4) paid $91.00; Exacta (4-8) paid $18.00; $0.1 Superfecta (4-8-2-1) paid $24.29; $0.5 Trifecta (4-8-2) paid $17.05;
