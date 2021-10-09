9th-$11,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 9:56. Good. gamely bid, up at wire
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:80.680.
Trainer: Ricardo Aguirre
Winner: BR G, 3, by Dealagame-Cartel Leader
Scratched: Dd Cricket.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Leading the Game
|129
|5
|2
|2-hd
|2-½
|1-nk
|J. Vega
|6.20
|Chicks First Brimm
|129
|6
|1
|3-hd
|3-hd
|2-hd
|J. Mares, Jr.
|20.80
|Dash N Sexy
|126
|1
|5
|1-hd
|1-½
|3-hd
|V. Urieta, Jr.
|2.30
|Cj I Aint No Fool
|126
|4
|3
|5-½
|4-hd
|4-½
|J. Olivo
|12.80
|Ghirardelli Tlc
|126
|9
|10
|9-½
|7-½
|5-hd
|P. Espinosa
|14.50
|Sinnin Bill
|124
|8
|8
|7-hd
|6-hd
|6-nk
|A. Rivera
|14.40
|Bye Caliente
|126
|2
|4
|4-hd
|5-½
|7-hd
|N. Villatoro
|1.70
|Captain Valor
|126
|11
|11
|11
|11
|8-nk
|O. Andrade, Jr.
|24.70
|Memories of Cartel
|124
|10
|7
|10-hd
|9-hd
|9-2
|F. Giles
|10.90
|Racey Perry
|126
|3
|6
|6-hd
|10-hd
|10-1
|A. Zuniga
|34.90
|Geh Dashin Jax
|126
|7
|9
|8-hd
|8-hd
|11
|C. Aguilar
|34.30
|6 (5)
|Leading the Game
|14.40
|6.80
|4.40
|7 (6)
|Chicks First Brimm
|17.60
|6.80
|2 (1)
|Dash N Sexy
|3.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (3/5-10-6) 3 Correct Paid $82.75. Daily Double (10-6) paid $67.20; Exacta (6-7) paid $271.00; $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-2-5) paid $486.83; $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-2) paid $236.30;
