9th-$11,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 9:56. Good. gamely bid, up at wire

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:80.680.

Trainer: Ricardo Aguirre

Winner: BR G, 3, by Dealagame-Cartel Leader

Scratched: Dd Cricket.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Leading the Game129522-hd2-½1-nkJ. Vega6.20
Chicks First Brimm129613-hd3-hd2-hdJ. Mares, Jr.20.80
Dash N Sexy126151-hd1-½3-hdV. Urieta, Jr.2.30
Cj I Aint No Fool126435-½4-hd4-½J. Olivo12.80
Ghirardelli Tlc1269109-½7-½5-hdP. Espinosa14.50
Sinnin Bill124887-hd6-hd6-nkA. Rivera14.40
Bye Caliente126244-hd5-½7-hdN. Villatoro1.70
Captain Valor126111111118-nkO. Andrade, Jr.24.70
Memories of Cartel12410710-hd9-hd9-2F. Giles10.90
Racey Perry126366-hd10-hd10-1A. Zuniga34.90
Geh Dashin Jax126798-hd8-hd11C. Aguilar34.30
6 (5)Leading the Game14.406.804.40
7 (6)Chicks First Brimm17.606.80
2 (1)Dash N Sexy3.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (3/5-10-6) 3 Correct Paid $82.75. Daily Double (10-6) paid $67.20; Exacta (6-7) paid $271.00; $0.1 Superfecta (6-7-2-5) paid $486.83; $0.5 Trifecta (6-7-2) paid $236.30;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you