10th-$18,400, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:21. 4,7. best late,blinkers on

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:99.320.

Trainer: Trey Wood

Winner: SOR G, 5, by Apollitical Jess-Cassandra Crest

Scratched: Shesa Otoole Yawls, Greysland, Out N Gone, Carry the Memories, Class With Flash.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Apocalyptical Jess127666-hd4-hd1-nkT. Thedford12.805.803.605.40
The Grand Legend126421-hd3-½2-hdJ. Alvarez20.0011.0024.50
Colby James1267775-hd3-hdM. Delgado4.004.50
Stone Cold Leader126242-hd1-hd4-noB. Candanosa0.60
Dm La Jolla Cartel126333-½2-hd5-3¼C. Aguilar9.80
Fantasticazoom Jr126515-hd76-¾C. Chacon34.30
Recognize126154-hd6-hd7A. Rivera8.50

$0.5 Pick 3 (10-6-11) 3 Correct Paid $158.85. Daily Double (6-11) paid $50.60; Exacta (11-8) paid $147.60; $0.1 Superfecta (11-8-12-4) paid $99.91; $0.5 Trifecta (11-8-12) paid $165.65;

