10th-$18,400, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:21. 4,7. best late,blinkers on
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:99.320.
Trainer: Trey Wood
Winner: SOR G, 5, by Apollitical Jess-Cassandra Crest
Scratched: Shesa Otoole Yawls, Greysland, Out N Gone, Carry the Memories, Class With Flash.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Apocalyptical Jess
|127
|6
|6
|6-hd
|4-hd
|1-nk
|T. Thedford
|12.80
|5.80
|3.60
|5.40
|The Grand Legend
|126
|4
|2
|1-hd
|3-½
|2-hd
|J. Alvarez
|20.00
|11.00
|24.50
|Colby James
|126
|7
|7
|7
|5-hd
|3-hd
|M. Delgado
|4.00
|4.50
|Stone Cold Leader
|126
|2
|4
|2-hd
|1-hd
|4-no
|B. Candanosa
|0.60
|Dm La Jolla Cartel
|126
|3
|3
|3-½
|2-hd
|5-3¼
|C. Aguilar
|9.80
|Fantasticazoom Jr
|126
|5
|1
|5-hd
|7
|6-¾
|C. Chacon
|34.30
|Recognize
|126
|1
|5
|4-hd
|6-hd
|7
|A. Rivera
|8.50
$0.5 Pick 3 (10-6-11) 3 Correct Paid $158.85. Daily Double (6-11) paid $50.60; Exacta (11-8) paid $147.60; $0.1 Superfecta (11-8-12-4) paid $99.91; $0.5 Trifecta (11-8-12) paid $165.65;
