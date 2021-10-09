11th-$16,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:50. 6,9,10,7,3. away alertly,held well
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:02.800.
Trainer: Jacobo Mejia
Winner: GR C, 3, by Moonin the Eagle-Dream Ride
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Moon Ryde
|124
|2
|3
|1-½
|1-½
|1-hd
|A. Zuniga
|27.40
|13.00
|5.20
|12.70
|El Clementito
|126
|5
|2
|2-½
|2-½
|2-hd
|C. Guillen Chacon
|9.00
|6.20
|8.90
|Hes Tempting
|124
|8
|5
|3-hd
|3-½
|3-¾
|A. Rivera
|13.20
|26.50
|Oldtimehero
|124
|12
|9
|8-hd
|7-hd
|4-nk
|L. Vivanco
|5.60
|Hiheels Princess
|124
|11
|1
|4-hd
|4-½
|5-½
|F. Giles
|6.30
|Fm Bushwacker
|126
|6
|4
|7-hd
|6-hd
|6-nk
|N. Villatoro
|3.60
|Lz King of the Kings
|126
|9
|12
|10-½
|9-½
|7-hd
|F. Mendez
|34.00
|Louie 123
|124
|10
|11
|11-hd
|10-hd
|8-½
|V. Urieta, Jr.
|7.60
|Youve Got It
|126
|4
|6
|6-hd
|8-hd
|9-½
|P. Espinosa
|18.50
|Bourban Bay
|127
|1
|10
|5-½
|5-hd
|10-1½
|T. Thedford
|3.30
|B Tempting
|130
|7
|8
|12
|12
|11-no
|A. Perez
|33.30
|Dustys Delight
|129
|3
|7
|9-½
|11-½
|12
|J. Martinez
|17.20
$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-3/5-10-6-11-2) 4 Correct Paid $383.20. $0.5 Pick 5 (3/5-10-6-11-2) 4 Correct Paid $474.95. $0.5 Pick 4 (10-6-11-2) 3 Correct Paid $159.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-11-2) 3 Correct Paid $551.55. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-8-12) paid $4,709.45; Daily Double (11-2) paid $227.80; Exacta (2-5) paid $422.20; $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-8) paid $1,603.85; Attendance unavailable. $676,394. Handle $90,494. Total Handle $766,888.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.