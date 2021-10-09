11th-$16,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:50. 6,9,10,7,3. away alertly,held well

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:02.800.

Trainer: Jacobo Mejia

Winner: GR C, 3, by Moonin the Eagle-Dream Ride

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Moon Ryde124231-½1-½1-hdA. Zuniga27.4013.005.2012.70
El Clementito126522-½2-½2-hdC. Guillen Chacon9.006.208.90
Hes Tempting124853-hd3-½3-¾A. Rivera13.2026.50
Oldtimehero1241298-hd7-hd4-nkL. Vivanco5.60
Hiheels Princess1241114-hd4-½5-½F. Giles6.30
Fm Bushwacker126647-hd6-hd6-nkN. Villatoro3.60
Lz King of the Kings12691210-½9-½7-hdF. Mendez34.00
Louie 123124101111-hd10-hd8-½V. Urieta, Jr.7.60
Youve Got It126466-hd8-hd9-½P. Espinosa18.50
Bourban Bay1271105-½5-hd10-1½T. Thedford3.30
B Tempting13078121211-noA. Perez33.30
Dustys Delight129379-½11-½12J. Martinez17.20

$0.2 Pick 6 Jackpot (7-3/5-10-6-11-2) 4 Correct Paid $383.20. $0.5 Pick 5 (3/5-10-6-11-2) 4 Correct Paid $474.95. $0.5 Pick 4 (10-6-11-2) 3 Correct Paid $159.30. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-11-2) 3 Correct Paid $551.55. $0.1 Superfecta (2-5-8-12) paid $4,709.45; Daily Double (11-2) paid $227.80; Exacta (2-5) paid $422.20; $0.5 Trifecta (2-5-8) paid $1,603.85; Attendance unavailable. $676,394. Handle $90,494. Total Handle $766,888.

