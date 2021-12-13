10th-$25,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Olympia Joe S.

Off 10:20. 1,4,10. late surge, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:00.280.

Trainer: Ty Blackwell

Winner: BLK G, 5, by Crm Livewire-Prp Sedona Sunset

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Live Moonshine129254-½1-hd1-hdR. Valenzuela9.10
Vp Cold Strong Heart124721-hd2-hd2-hdF. Giles3.80
Just Wishn124645-½4-½3-hdM. Delgado9.90
Power Fade124533-hd3-½4-¾J. Salazar9.40
Southern Electric128866-15-½5-nkC. Smith1.40
Wb Stevie Nix124977-½7-hd6-hdL. Vivanco19.70
Moonpiebywire126312-hd6-½7-hdV. Urieta, Jr.59.90
Bully Pulpit12610108-18-18-1½F. Calderon4.20
Jess Mean N Wild126189-3½9-5½9-7½J. Menchaca-Coronado22.30
Texas Magazeche12449101010E. Mata Flores62.30
2 (2)Live Moonshine20.208.405.40
7 (7)Vp Cold Strong Heart5.203.60
6 (6)Just Wishn6.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $44.15. Daily Double (3-2) paid $48.40; Exacta (2-7) paid $78.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-6-5) paid $115.72; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-6) paid $156.60; Attendance 2,918. $718,676. Handle $97,315. Total Handle $815,991.

