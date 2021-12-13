10th-$25,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Olympia Joe S.
Off 10:20. 1,4,10. late surge, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 2:00.280.
Trainer: Ty Blackwell
Winner: BLK G, 5, by Crm Livewire-Prp Sedona Sunset
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Live Moonshine
|129
|2
|5
|4-½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|R. Valenzuela
|9.10
|Vp Cold Strong Heart
|124
|7
|2
|1-hd
|2-hd
|2-hd
|F. Giles
|3.80
|Just Wishn
|124
|6
|4
|5-½
|4-½
|3-hd
|M. Delgado
|9.90
|Power Fade
|124
|5
|3
|3-hd
|3-½
|4-¾
|J. Salazar
|9.40
|Southern Electric
|128
|8
|6
|6-1
|5-½
|5-nk
|C. Smith
|1.40
|Wb Stevie Nix
|124
|9
|7
|7-½
|7-hd
|6-hd
|L. Vivanco
|19.70
|Moonpiebywire
|126
|3
|1
|2-hd
|6-½
|7-hd
|V. Urieta, Jr.
|59.90
|Bully Pulpit
|126
|10
|10
|8-1
|8-1
|8-1½
|F. Calderon
|4.20
|Jess Mean N Wild
|126
|1
|8
|9-3½
|9-5½
|9-7½
|J. Menchaca-Coronado
|22.30
|Texas Magazeche
|124
|4
|9
|10
|10
|10
|E. Mata Flores
|62.30
|2 (2)
|Live Moonshine
|20.20
|8.40
|5.40
|7 (7)
|Vp Cold Strong Heart
|5.20
|3.60
|6 (6)
|Just Wishn
|6.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-3-2) 3 Correct Paid $44.15. Daily Double (3-2) paid $48.40; Exacta (2-7) paid $78.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-6-5) paid $115.72; $0.5 Trifecta (2-7-6) paid $156.60; Attendance 2,918. $718,676. Handle $97,315. Total Handle $815,991.
