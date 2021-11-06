9th-$10,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 10:28. 2. clear, with authority
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:97.460.
Trainer: Santos Carrizales, Jr.
Winner: BR G, 2, by Ivory James-Shes Dashin First
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|San Lorenzo Tay
|124
|6
|3
|2-1
|1-1½
|1-1½
|J. Pulido
|3.60
|2.80
|2.10
|0.80
|Especially Jess
|127
|3
|1
|1-hd
|2-1½
|2-1¼
|T. Thedford
|4.00
|2.60
|4.30
|Kj Brandy
|124
|8
|4
|4-1
|4-2
|3-¾
|A. Ramos
|2.40
|3.60
|Commandery
|124
|4
|2
|3-½
|3-½
|4-1
|R. Vallejo
|30.60
|Spanish Steps
|124
|1
|6
|5-1
|5-½
|5-¾
|F. Calderon
|6.60
|Bankin On Ivory
|124
|7
|7
|7-1
|6-hd
|6-no
|R. Garza-Cruz
|33.90
|Cc Going Grand
|124
|2
|9
|6-1
|7-1½
|7-2
|R. Ramirez, Jr.
|50.60
|Jj Tres Seis
|124
|5
|8
|8-½
|8-hd
|8-no
|B. Candanosa
|40.60
|Queen On Eagle Cr
|124
|9
|5
|9
|9
|9
|A. Rivera
|30.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (9-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $5.80. Daily Double (6-6) paid $20.00; Exacta (6-3) paid $11.40; $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-8-4) paid $10.95; $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-8) paid $7.05;
