9th-$10,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 10:28. 2. clear, with authority

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:97.460.

Trainer: Santos Carrizales, Jr.

Winner: BR G, 2, by Ivory James-Shes Dashin First

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
San Lorenzo Tay124632-11-1½1-1½J. Pulido3.602.802.100.80
Especially Jess127311-hd2-1½2-1¼T. Thedford4.002.604.30
Kj Brandy124844-14-23-¾A. Ramos2.403.60
Commandery124423-½3-½4-1R. Vallejo30.60
Spanish Steps124165-15-½5-¾F. Calderon6.60
Bankin On Ivory124777-16-hd6-noR. Garza-Cruz33.90
Cc Going Grand124296-17-1½7-2R. Ramirez, Jr.50.60
Jj Tres Seis124588-½8-hd8-noB. Candanosa40.60
Queen On Eagle Cr12495999A. Rivera30.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (9-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $5.80. Daily Double (6-6) paid $20.00; Exacta (6-3) paid $11.40; $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-8-4) paid $10.95; $0.5 Trifecta (6-3-8) paid $7.05;

