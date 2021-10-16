6th-$12,400, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 8:27. 5,6,7,9,10. bumped, steady, held

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:57.630.

Trainer: Toby Keeton

Winner: SOR F, 3, by Flyingwitheagles-Trista Boom Boom

Scratched: Rare Agouti Jm.

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds
Boomin With Eagles124641-½1-1L. Vivanco1.70
Tuscani126532-hd2-nkA. Medina33.70
Firejumper12610910-13-nkJ. Alvarez7.60
Theredlynxofthemoon130967-½4-nkM. Lara41.30
Fast N Foxy129174-½5-hdJ. Vega3.80
Jess Another Lips V124313-hd6-hdV. Urieta, Jr.11.10
Famous for My Kisses1241110117-½C. Aguilar9.30
Foxie Cleopatra126756-½8-hdG. Garcia37.50
Lethal Looks1248119-½9-¾A. Rivera4.60
Wet Paint Drips129225-½10-3½C. Garcia13.70
Ss Legacy Rose130488-hd11C. Guillen Chacon34.50
6 (6)Boomin With Eagles5.404.003.20
5 (5)Tuscani22.0012.00
11 (10)Firejumper4.20

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-6/8) 3 Correct Paid $226.20. Daily Double (6-6) paid $295.40; Exacta (6-5) paid $119.60; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-11-10) paid $554.38; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-11) paid $249.10;

