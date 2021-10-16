6th-$12,400, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 8:27. 5,6,7,9,10. bumped, steady, held
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:57.630.
Trainer: Toby Keeton
Winner: SOR F, 3, by Flyingwitheagles-Trista Boom Boom
Scratched: Rare Agouti Jm.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Boomin With Eagles
|124
|6
|4
|1-½
|1-1
|L. Vivanco
|5.40
|4.00
|3.20
|1.70
|Tuscani
|126
|5
|3
|2-hd
|2-nk
|A. Medina
|22.00
|12.00
|33.70
|Firejumper
|126
|10
|9
|10-1
|3-nk
|J. Alvarez
|4.20
|7.60
|Theredlynxofthemoon
|130
|9
|6
|7-½
|4-nk
|M. Lara
|41.30
|Fast N Foxy
|129
|1
|7
|4-½
|5-hd
|J. Vega
|3.80
|Jess Another Lips V
|124
|3
|1
|3-hd
|6-hd
|V. Urieta, Jr.
|11.10
|Famous for My Kisses
|124
|11
|10
|11
|7-½
|C. Aguilar
|9.30
|Foxie Cleopatra
|126
|7
|5
|6-½
|8-hd
|G. Garcia
|37.50
|Lethal Looks
|124
|8
|11
|9-½
|9-¾
|A. Rivera
|4.60
|Wet Paint Drips
|129
|2
|2
|5-½
|10-3½
|C. Garcia
|13.70
|Ss Legacy Rose
|130
|4
|8
|8-hd
|11
|C. Guillen Chacon
|34.50
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-6-6/8) 3 Correct Paid $226.20. Daily Double (6-6) paid $295.40; Exacta (6-5) paid $119.60; $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-11-10) paid $554.38; $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-11) paid $249.10;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.